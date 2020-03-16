“Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” — Louis Brandeis
That axiom about the importance of openness in our democracy, famously formulated more than a century ago by a man who would go on to become one of our most revered Supreme Court justices, resonates with special meaning today.
This is Sunshine Week, an event that news organizations have been sponsoring for 15 years to remind us about the importance of openness and transparency in our society. Sadly, many of this year’s celebrations (which coincide with the birthday of James Madison, author of our Bill of Rights) are being canceled in the face of an international health crisis.
In nature, haze and clouds usually make for more spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Similarly, the gathering darkness that seems to be distracting from Sunshine Week 2020 makes its meaning more vivid.
These past few weeks have reminded us how much we depend on each other — both for our prosperity (think of the stock market where your retirement is invested, or of the customers you may be losing) and for our happiness (think of the sports events, the theater and the concerts you’ll be missing).
Relying on each other means trusting each other and being accountable to each other.
Never has that trust and accountability been more essential than now. Never has it been more endangered.
Many of the laws and legal precedents that help all of us hold our government accountable — by mandating open meetings, giving the public access to government documents and data, and barring the powerful from bullying the press into silence with injunctions or frivolous libel suits — date from the 1960s and 1970s. As Dean Lyrissa Lidsky, the super-smart media lawyer who heads Mizzou’s law school, has pointed out in some of our conversations, that was an era when newspapers were cash cows willing and financially able to fight for important First Amendment principles in courts and legislatures.
Since then, the rise of digital media has brought about a precipitous drop in print advertising and paid subscriptions. Most news organizations no longer have the deep pockets that once funded legal challenges to government restrictions on information. It’s probably no accident that we’re seeing backsliding by our political leaders.
In the state legislature, efforts are underway to exempt lawmakers' communications with constituents from the state's Sunshine Law.
Mega-donors can be constituents. So can top executives of major corporations. So can, under some widely invoked legal interpretations, the corporations themselves. If you, the voters, are barred from knowing what powerful interests are asking your elected representatives to do, it makes it harder for you to determine in whose interests those elected representatives are working.
Make no mistake about it: It’s a pain to comply with public records requests. It costs time and money. Sometimes it’s embarrassing. But it wouldn’t cost nearly as much money or time if government officials made most information public as a matter of course — rather than waiting for a public records request. And probably wouldn’t be as embarrassing either. We all behave better when we know we’re being watched.
Moreover, the lack of transparency comes with its own costs. Consider the spate of lawsuits prompted by questions about the criteria the state recently used to award medical marijuana licenses. A little more transparency might have meant a lot more money for veterans; the money for the state’s legal fees is going to come out of a fund meant for them.
Closer to home, a special Sunlight Week “Shade” award should go to the Columbia police department, which last month informed citizens of a police-involved shooting more than a week after the fact, and, in response to a shooting at the Vibez nightclub, issued a “community briefing video” rather than hold a news conference.
It took a public records request from the Columbia Missourian to ferret out data about the skyrocketing number of dangerous police chases through the city.
This is no time to give up on or to be distracted from our commitment to open government. Especially at a time of crisis, government leaders need to remind themselves that withholding information from the public undermines the very essence of a government’s power.
Democracy depends on trust. Trust is built on credibility. Credibility is built on transparency.
COVID-19 is a daunting challenge for all of us but there’s another epidemic that’s even scarier: That’s the virus that’s eating away at the trust that holds our society together. It’s a virulent infection that festers in dark corners.
Let the sunshine in.
Kathy Kiely is Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies at the MU School of Journalism.