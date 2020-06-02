While the slight decline of COVID-19 cases across North America has afforded people a chance to take their eyes off the case numbers, it’s hard to ignore the rising number of outbreak hot spots in the meat industry.
There are now almost 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 and at least 20 deaths among 130,000 workers in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities in 19 states. As the virus ravages this industry, it could affect the availability and pricing of meat products. But why is it so difficult to contain the spread of the virus within an industry considered to be an essential service?
With the consolidation of most meat processing companies, today the chances are that the chicken or beef on your table was processed by one of only a handful of companies. Given the volume of animals produced, with approximately 120 million hogs, 33 million cattle and 9 billion chickens headed to slaughter every year, a slight decline in production cannot go unnoticed.
The answer lies in the nature of the facilities where the meat we buy in the supermarket is processed. Although we have come a long way since the early 20th century and the harrowing examples of meat processing plants depicted in Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” — an account so disturbing that it pushed former President Roosevelt to enact sweeping reforms with the Meat Inspection Act of 1906 — the current design of production lines is narrowly focused on maximizing productivity rather than addressing the safety of its workers.
The vast majority — 90%— of COVID-19 transmission occurs in indoor spaces, and a third of transmissions are attributed to asymptomatic people, which makes the closequarters working conditions in meat processing plants prime facilitators for the spread of the virus. Not only that, but the noise from conveyor belts and processing machines forces workers to shout or congregate more closely together in order to properly communicate.
Studies have shown that the rate of aerosol transmission of COVID-19 can be significantly higher with raised voices. Sneezing, coughing and breathing release droplets that contain the virus, so given the amount of time meat processing workers spend in indoor workspaces, they are significantly more likely to contract the disease.
In addition, the low temperatures and potent air blasts required to maintain the cool temperature throughout the facilities could possibly increase the longevity of the virus and enhance its spread. With 375 asymptomatic workers all testing positive at a meat processing plant in Buchanan County, it is clear that our indoor guidelines need to be revisited to account for the speed of the virus’ transmission in confined spaces, regardless of social distancing measures.
Having said that, President Trump has declared meat processing plants “essential infrastructure” in order to keep them open during the pandemic. It is vital that we take into account the health and safety of these workers, whose job duties make it difficult to continuously social distance and wear face masks throughout their shifts.
While there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission through food, and though the food supply chain has proven largely resilient in the face of the ongoing pandemic, the health and safety of workers should not be taken for granted. We might not often think about the unseen army of workers that ensure our food system stays on its feet, but in times like these, it’s vital that they are not forgotten. Like every other group of essential workers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep our country going, meat processing workers deserve our respect, and that means considering their safety when implementing safety guidelines.
Nasser Yazdani is an assistant teaching professor in the Public Health Department at MU.