Isaac Breuer, course superintendent for MU's A.L. Gustin Golf Course, points out pollinator habitat project signage marking the 10-plus acres of native wildflowers that have been planted in out-of-play areas on the course since 2010.

Tucked away in the heart of Columbia is a hidden gem of naturalized habitat alive with native bird calls, buzzing bees, quieter critters like butterflies, turtles and deer, and men, women and children in golf togs. And that’s just during the day.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, a driving range, a putting green, disc golf, a club house and a pro shop, the University of Missouri’s A.L. Gustin Golf Course features 15 gorgeous acres of pollinator and wildlife habitat. Bursting with native wildflowers that bloom in motion picture succession from spring through fall amid rolling hills and some of the largest, most stately trees in the city, it is a site to behold.

