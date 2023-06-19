Tucked away in the heart of Columbia is a hidden gem of naturalized habitat alive with native bird calls, buzzing bees, quieter critters like butterflies, turtles and deer, and men, women and children in golf togs. And that’s just during the day.
In addition to 18 holes of golf, a driving range, a putting green, disc golf, a club house and a pro shop, the University of Missouri’s A.L. Gustin Golf Course features 15 gorgeous acres of pollinator and wildlife habitat. Bursting with native wildflowers that bloom in motion picture succession from spring through fall amid rolling hills and some of the largest, most stately trees in the city, it is a site to behold.
Located on Stadium Boulevard just west of Faurot Field, Gustin opened in 1959 to serve the golfing interests of MU students, faculty, staff and alumni. The course also is open to the public.
Jim Knoesel, who has worked at Gustin since 1991, now serves as director of golf operations and course pro, and for the past 28 years, Isaac Breuer has worked as course superintendent. This dynamic duo is the force behind Gustin’s transformation from a mere university golf course to one that is a nature sanctuary with a golf course in its midst.
It started with eastern bluebirds
“Jim had the idea to put bluebird houses on the course,” Breuer said. “He’s always been a bird guy.”
In 1994, 26 eastern bluebird houses were installed on the 125-acre golf course. Each has a small lever that allows its “front door” to be opened upward for a peek inside to regularly monitor bluebird couples’ nesting progress.
At a house with a trio of nestlings, Breuer made a small whistling sound to mimic the parent’s return and three yellow beaks flew open.
The number of small, turquoise eggs, featherless pink nestlings and new-feathered fledglings are recorded in a notebook in Knoesel’s office and once the birds have fledged, the nest is removed and mom and dad build another. Breuer said they raise up to three broods during the nesting season. So far, 3,500 bluebirds have fledged at Gustin.
In 1997, Gustin was the first college golf course in the country to be certified by Audubon International and recognized as a Cooperative Sanctuary, a status it has continuously maintained.
Throw in some habitat
In 2010, Breuer spoke with Tim Reinbott, then superintendent of MU’s Bradford Research Farm, about Reinbott’s need for a pollinator plot close to town with available parking that he could use as an educational demonstration area.
Breuer recognized the advantages of such a plan and picked an “out of play” area near Hole 10, prepped it in the fall and seeded it on snow in February.
It takes three years for deep-rooted native wildflowers to mature, and plots look a little rough until then. Breuer said the first year they mowed the plot five times to about eight inches, and the second year they brush-hogged it once. Established plots are burned every other year in the fall to encourage blooms and discourage weeds.
Last week, that out-of-play area was in-play to a sea of lavender monarda, white foxglove beardtongue and milkweed just about to burst into bloom.
“As that plot was coming along, Missouri Department of Conservation’s Chris McLeland told me that the Mid Mo Uplanders local chapter of Quail Forever had money available for seeds to start pollinator plots,” Breuer said. “But they wanted kids to be involved.”
A February seeding event that also featured kid-fun activity stations was advertised online, and 70 young seed planters and their parents showed up. Wildly successful by any measure.
“We’ve repeated it six times, partnering with Quail Forever with good results every time,” Breuer said. “Each plot has a mixture of 20 to 25 different types of wildflowers and every year new stuff appears.”
That’s more than 7 acres of wildflower plots that have come into their own with spectacular results. Signage has been added to alert golfers to the benefits of the efforts.
In addition to creating an inviting habitat for wildlife that share the naturalized space with golfers, the effort represents thousands of dollars in savings in the reduction of watering, mowing and fuel costs.
“I’m an outdoor guy and this is my office,” Breuer said. “It’s a nice break from the daily grind to be able to just stop and take a look at all of the species moving around in this habitat we’ve created.”
If you’d like to take a look, Breuer said walkers are welcome prior to 7 a.m. and late in the evening when the golfers give way to the evening wildlife crew.
Janice Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear semi-monthly in the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.