Trained attorneys Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt either need some law school refresher courses, or they are deliberately misrepresenting the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump in ways so irresponsible they might qualify as incitement should violence follow. Missouri’s two sitting senators — who both know better — are telling their constituents the indictment is the personal doing of President Biden, instead of the result of a legitimate legal process that is by definition separate from the White House.

No, Biden hasn’t “indicted his top political opponent,” as Schmitt tweeted. A federal grand jury did that, at the behest of a special counsel who operates independently from the Justice Department, which operates independently from Biden. Ditto regarding Hawley’s claim that Biden believes he “can just jail his political opponents.”

