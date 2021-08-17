Over the past two months, I’ve spent two Saturdays supporting the Columbia-Boone County Health Department staff and volunteers as they ran a mobile vaccine unit.
Truth be told, my role in the process was pretty insignificant: I’m hardly qualified to administer vaccines so I did my part by driving staff and supplies to five different locations across Boone County. I had flashbacks from the fall of 2020 when the County Clerk’s Office was working overtime to help voters in quarantine, at risk for catching COVID, or in some cases, actively sick with COVID cast their ballots. They were long weeks, but we knew Nov. 3 was our light at the end of the tunnel. Still, despite my best efforts, some days it was too hard to stay positive around every voter I encountered. Some days I was just too tired.
I went into the mobile vaccine unit days expecting to see similar attitudes. After all, for over a year and half, Health Department folks have worked far more than 40-hour weeks in the face of uncertainty and unimaginable stress. They don’t have a light at the end of the tunnel like I did.
Instead, every single person emanated compassion and warmth that persisted throughout the day. At one point, I asked them how many vaccinations they had to give at each location to make it worthwhile and they simply answered: one.
They were happy to give up their entire Saturday if it meant that a single person got a shot that day. And, after eight hours outside in the hot sun, they were just as excited to help the last person as they were the first. In fact, our final stop was outside of a gas station and one of the staff members took the opportunity to convince a store clerk to come out to get a first shot.
However, I also know that no Health Department can possibly sustain this kind of workload. For every positive interaction and reassurance these women offered, I heard the undercurrent of burnout. I left both days feeling proud of their efforts, but emotionally drained.
The mobile unit wasn’t the only community-based vaccination effort happening that day —our Health Department is quite literally everywhere across Boone County trying to stem the tide of COVID. These are students, nurses and public health professionals that have dedicated their time, energy and in some cases personal safety to helping Boone County residents be as healthy as they can be. Their resilience was and is remarkable.
The Health Department and its dedicated nurses, volunteers, and staff are still offering vaccines across Boone County. To learn more, visit https://www.como.gov/covidvaccine/
Brianna Lennon is the County Clerk for Boone County.