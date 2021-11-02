The filibuster debate has heated up again over the question of whether to raise the federal debt ceiling. Fierce resistance to this measure from Senate Republicans caused President Joe Biden to threaten the so-called “nuclear option,” which would throw away the filibuster on measures regarding the federal debt ceiling.
The filibuster, an old-standing rule in the U.S. Senate, has long been a headache to American presidents, and in recent years, it has only worsened given the increasingly partisan nature of the Senate. However, contemporary arguments tend to examine the issue with a partisan lens, often aimed at blocking one agenda or ramming through another, conveniently depending on who currently wields political power.
But rather than looking at this issue with a partisan lens, we must examine how the filibuster has impacted the health of our republic, including the often-delicate relationship between the Senate, the presidency and the voice of the American people.
First and foremost, I am not here to make the argument that the filibuster is unconstitutional. In fact, the Constitution is clear that “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings,” given that these rules do not directly contradict the Constitution.
Another important distinction to make is that the filibuster does not actually require 60 votes to pass legislation, rather it is required to invoke cloture, or the end of debate on the Senate floor for a piece of legislation. The end of debate can then allow a simple majority to pass the legislation in question.
However, changes to the original filibuster, as well as its usage over time, have led to a 60 vote threshold to pass legislation in practice, even if that was not the explicit intention behind the rule.
This key change to the filibuster occurred in the early 1970s. According to Lisa Desjardins with PBS News, whereas the initial filibuster required senators “to speak on the chamber floor for a filibuster to happen,” the new rule allowed senators to “trigger a filibuster simply by announcing they wanted to block a bill” thus making it “incredibly easy to use.”
Explained by the editors at History, especially “as partisan clashing came to a head in the 1990s and 2000s ...”, the filibuster has been weaponized by both parties to torpedo the legislative priorities of the other.
Often in response to this repeated use of the filibuster, the party in power will try to argue that the filibuster should be rolled back, amended or removed altogether. To this, others will argue that removing the filibuster will remove protections for the minority, thus allowing a tyranny of the majority.
However, a look at the Constitution and its framers will reveal that this is not really the case. The framers of the Constitution were afraid of tyrannical faction-based majorities, and according to James Madison, the Constitution already has sufficient checks against tyrannical encroachment of the majority, including the creation of the Senate itself.
Madison in Federalist 62, writing to defend the Constitution’s bicameral legislature, said: “No law or resolution can now be passed without the concurrence first of a majority of the people, and then of a majority of the states. It must be acknowledged that this complicated check on legislation may in some instances be injurious as well as beneficial.”
In practice, without the filibuster, creating laws is already a very difficult process, much more difficult than in many other republics. Bills must face many hurdles before becoming law, including scrutinizing, debate and votes by two houses of Congress, the signature of the president or congressional override, and must be able to hold up constitutionally in federal court.
Over time, we have put too much focus on the rights of the minority party, which has caused us to forget that in a healthy republic, elected majorities should be able to pass legislation. The inability to do so is not the sign of a healthy republic, it is a serious manifestation of disorder.
The filibuster has allowed our voices and our votes to be drowned out because those we elect to represent us have little opportunity to do their job. As a result, this has diminished our ability to hold our elected officials accountable, allowing them to hide behind a cycle of inaction. To those who truly care about the well being of our republic, it is well past time to retire the filibuster.
Matthew Trout studies political science, security studies, philosophy and pre-law at Westminster College in Fulton.