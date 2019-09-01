The national mainstream media has a major credibility problem, except with Democrats (clue No. 1). It has been growing for years, but in the Trump era has reached crisis levels.
In 2018, a Gallup poll found that while 76% of Democrats have trust in the media, the number is 42% for independents and only 21% for Republicans. Why? In short, they have become partisan advocates. When it comes to politics, they have become the Media Wing of the Democratic Party.
By the way, just who are the mainstream media? The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC and others of like mind in print and on air. And the Los Angeles Times, The St. Louis Post Dispatch and etc. Note: This is not about opinion or editorial piece commentary.
A bit of history should be helpful here. From the founding of our republic to at least the 1860s, we had the “party press era.” During that time, most of the press openly and explicitly supported their favored politicians and parties.
This was especially true of the presidential contests of 1800 (John Adams vs. Thomas Jefferson) and 1828 (John Quincy Adams vs. Andrew Jackson). Early in the 20th century, however, the journalism community determined that it was time to change.
Henceforth, journalism was to be a profession, and the new professionals were to simply and dispassionately report the facts in an objective fashion. That is still the professed objective of journalism.
It is a major thesis of this commentary that we are in a new party press era, but the mainstream media will not admit it. However, consider this mountain of evidence:
- The coverage of Donald Trump and his campaign was of course relentlessly negative. On Aug. 7, 2016, Jim Rutenberg, a senior news correspondent turned pundit for the New York Times, wrote that Mr. Trump was so bad that “... you have to throw out the textbook American journalism has been using for the better part of the past half-century." Translation: The voters of the U.S. are too dumb to figure out that they should not vote for Mr. Trump, so the mainstream media high priests will skew the coverage to get voters’ minds in the right place. It must be wonderful to possess the ability, unique to them but denied all others, to know what is best for their fellow man. Talk about elitist and arrogant!
- The coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office (the so-called “honeymoon”) was 91% to 93% negative, and the numbers have hardly moved since. Sure, Mr. Trump’s deportment is terribly un-presidential at times, but could anybody be THAT bad? Surely somewhere, somehow, on some issue and at some point, he has done something right. If he cured cancer, one suspects that the lead story would be that he put a lot of cancer researchers out of work.
- Then there is the consistent characterization of Trump supporters as bigoted, dumb, backward fools, aka deplorables. Trump has been compared, openly and by innuendo, in both news stories and opinion commentary as a neo-Nazi; like Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin; a racist and white supremacist; treasonous; mentally unbalanced and sociopathic; and a fascist.
- A special mainstream media Hall of Shame needs to be built with respect to its handling of the alleged Trump/Russia collusion story (special counsel Robert Mueller and his team found none) from 2016 to the present. It was, to put it charitably, a catastrophic mainstream media failure. This investigation was all based on the theory that Trump was a Russian asset and Putin puppet. It was concocted by a Trump-hating retired foreign spy of dubious credibility whose unverified work, which ironically relied in part on Russian sources, was indirectly paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
- This suspicious provenance did not slow the media down one bit, as everyone fervently wanted it to be true, and they wanted to be on the Trump-treason beat. The hunt was on, so standards went out the window: Uncorroborated “evidence” found its way into print. Compromised sources were used without context. Anonymous sources were everywhere. One debunked “bombshell” story after another had to be walked back, with the errors all going against Trump. The new standard of proof seemed to be that it was ethical to publish something if the allegations had not been disproved. NBC, CBS and ABC produced a total of 2,284 minutes of collusion coverage during 791 days — about what one would expect from presidential campaign coverage.
- Compare the Trump/Russia collusion allegation coverage with the kid glove treatment the Obama administration received from the media with respect to its scandals. Weaponize the feared IRS to go after your tea party political opponents in 2012? Token coverage.
- Finally, note that the mainstream media did not get very excited when the Obama administration excused the criminality of one Hillary Clinton over her gross negligence with respect to her classified emails. Average citizens would end up in an orange jumpsuit in a highly structured environment if they did what she did — and many have.
In 1964, the U.S Supreme Court decided a landmark case, New York Times Co. v Sullivan. It held that a public figure could not recover damages for libel unless the defendant acted with actual malice or a reckless disregard of the truth when false statements are published about the individual.
Over the intervening years the general public gave the media a lot of deference on its practice of journalism, probably because of an instinctive core belief in the sanctity of the First Amendment and the need for a free press.
But that consensus seems to be ebbing away now, as the mainstream media has become so egregiously partisan. Journalists hiding behind the Sullivan case to drive their left-leaning political agenda no longer deserve such implicit acceptance and respect for their work product.
This writer is a First Amendment absolutist, and wants no part — unlike so many progressive-left folks — of any efforts to reduce free speech or press freedoms — period! The mainstream media should be free to publish biased, partisan journalism.
However, here is a “modest proposal” for the media, print or broadcast alike, to consider: Stop the “we do objective, factual journalism” declarations and virtue-signaling nonsense! Everyone knows that it is not true.
Instead, simply state on the newspaper masthead or a broadcast chyron, as the case may be, something like this: WE SUPPORT THE PROGRESSIVE LEFT POLICIES AND CANDIDATES OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.
Truth in advertising! Transparency! Anyone willing to bet big money that it will happen?
Bob Roper, of Columbia, is a retired executive in the banking industry with an interest in public affairs.