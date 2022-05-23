Across the U.S. and other countries, people have been tearing down statues commemorating people like Christopher Columbus or slave holders and Civil War generals. But, I think that people don’t fully understand these monuments, and we need to inform people about who built them and why. If we convince the city of Columbia to team up with organizations like the State Historical Society, we can better inform people about these monuments.
People don’t always understand why a statue or monument was originally built. For example, the Thomas Jefferson statue on the Francis Quadrangle is there to commemorate the effect Jefferson had on the country and the University of Missouri through actions such as sponsoring state-funded schools and purchasing the land that would become Missouri.
People also don’t realize that these are not just statues but a means of helping us better understand the past. In an article titled “Erasing History? Monuments as Archaeological Artifacts,” author Claire Baxter explains: “By thinking of statues as archaeology, rather than history or historiography, although partly semantics, it changes the view of them from being about the individual being memorialised and instead focuses on what they tell us of the societies that created the statues, erected them, and perhaps altered, removed, or replaced them.” This means if we inform people about these statues and who built them, it will give us a window to the past.
Even if people argue that we still should not leave the statues up, there are options other than tearing them down and destroying them. Baxter also states that we “deal with archaeological artifacts in many different ways. They may be uncovered, recorded in place and covered over again. Or they may be left in place, uncovered, with some protection and interpretation. Or they may be recorded, removed and placed in a museum or research collection.” This shows multiple ways that we could keep these statues up without tearing them down or making it seem like we endorse what the statues stand for by letting them stay up.
When we think of these statues not just as monuments commemorating deeds, but also as a way to look at the culture of people at the time, it can help us understand the past. And as we work with groups like MU and the State Historical Society to inform people about these statues and who built them, it will allow people to better understand the history, our city and state.
Luke Endersby is a student in Columbia.