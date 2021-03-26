The title of the guest commentary by Ms. Phillips and Ms. Martino-Hsu isn't simply misleading, it is patently false. House Bill 37 denies rights to no one.
While it is true that during this past year, many more children than usual have missed routine vaccination appointments, it is likewise true that as they usually do, school nurses will be reminding parents that children are required to either be up-to-date with vaccinations, show proof that they are "in-process" of catching up, or provide a medical or religious exemption. This part hasn't changed, nor will it should HB 37 pass.
Parents may rest assured that their school districts are on top of this issue, and most children will indeed be "caught up" by fall.
Parents of immunocompromised children face agonizing decisions every day. Every place is dangerous for those children. Grocery stores, places of worship, public parks and libraries are full of germs. What is not true is that herd immunity in public schools is gone, as stated in the editorial. Herd immunity for measles is 93% to 95%. For pertussis it is 80% to 94%. According to our state government website, immunization rates for eighth graders for the 2018-19 school year were 94.9% to 98% across all required antigens, with just 1.6% of the enrolled having religious exemptions. And according to the CDC, for the enrolled kindergarteners in the 2019-20 school year, just 2.5% hold religious exemptions. We are nowhere near "herd immunity to preventable diseases being gone in public schools."
HB 37 does nothing to weaken vaccine law. As a matter of fact, the only effect it has on public schools is to change the format of the exemption they already accept and require them to post information about how to submit one. HB 37 underlines current statute (RsMO 167.181, section 3), which states "This section shall not apply to any child if one parent or guardian objects in writing to his school administrator against the immunization of the child because of religious beliefs," and eliminates the portion of 19 CSR 20-28.010 that states "This exemption must be provided on an original Department of Health and Senior Services’ form Imm.P.11A."
This is not about parental choice.
Health departments across the state all have their own unwritten policies, including data collection forms of varying page lengths, counseling with a nurse, watching informational videos and making the forms available only one day per week for two hours. Ms. Phillips and Ms. Martino-Hsu mentioned the visits with a nurse, stating that “Those nurses ... advocate for the role of vaccines in keeping immuno-suppressed and other at-risk children safe. Parents can discuss their concerns about vaccine safety, as well as gain an understanding of risks associated with the diseases that these vaccines prevent.” For parents seeking religious exemptions, having a nurse attempt to rationalize medical reasons for them to override their religious beliefs is an affront. HB 37 will prevent health departments from requiring something of parents that neither statute nor state regulations require.
There has always been a distinction between the public and private sectors. HB 37 simply allows private schools and day cares to make their own choices. Parents will have the ability to ask private schools what their policies are, and choose to send children there or not, just as they currently do based on varying policies.
HB 37 doesn’t deny rights to anyone. As much as some wish it so, there is no “right” to not be exposed to nonvaccinated people. Our Missouri Constitution expressly protects freedom, of religion and conscience, in Article 1, Section 5, with no exception clauses. That means that if 100% of parents choose religious exemptions, they are entitled to them. But, please remember that the vast majority of parents will still choose to vaccinate their children.
Angelica Ittzes of Hillsboro is a concerned citizen who follows Missouri legislation.