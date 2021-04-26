It was only a matter of time; my only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner. House Bill 952 was introduced last week in the Missouri House of Representatives. It not only prohibits the use of “The 1619 Project” in school curricula but also says that no school shall “teach (or) promote as an accurate account or representation of the Founding of the United States” the history that is described in “The 1619 Project.”
This is just one of the newest bills in the wider hubbub around critical race theory over the last year or two. More established scholars and journalists than I have discussed what exactly critical race theory is and what it isn’t. It is a school of thought and intellectual approach that emphasizes the roles of law, power and how they intersect with issues of race.
As a result, it can have its fingers in a lot of pies and could be used to address many social ills and problems that are a consequence of racism.
As a sociologist, it is my profession’s job to seriously consider and study racial disparities in the United States that negatively affect social mobility and life chances, both past and present, and on a variety of levels. Understanding the history of these issues is essential to our work, as well. Now, most sociologists of race aren’t critical race theorists, but that doesn’t matter to the proponents and supporters of this movement.
Despite the worries of “Very Concerned Parents,” I’m pretty sure that actual critical race scholars aren’t being assigned to teach elementary- and middle-schoolers in Missouri. Good faith criticism of these schools of thought and publications also exist, but that’s not what’s represented here. What we are instead observing across the nation is a reactionary racist moral panic rooted in denial and deliberate bad faith misrepresentation of scholarship and history.
Within this moral panic, critical race theory, “The 1619 Project” and “woke,” especially, have all been appropriated as dismissive pejorative buzzwords for whatever reactionary conservatives do not like or wish to ignore about race in America, which is a lot of it. It shallowly conflates many divergent branches into an incoherent soup that is used to condemn things as benign as diversity trainings in the workplace or reality-based history without care to how they actually relate to each other.
This sort of willful misdirection not only makes the jobs of educators harder but also does a disservice to our students who should be trusted enough with a more critical understanding of the world around them. My courses often cover social problems and topics that would be dismissed as “woke,” and the shallow blanket dismissal certainly doesn’t do my job any favors.
Systemic racism is a very real, well-documented and rampant social problem in American life, and bills like this only make it harder to discuss how to confront and combat it.
This all reminded me of a similar bill that was proposed and eventually defeated in Arizona several years ago, House Bill 2281. It effectively banned Latino ethnic studies courses within the state by framing such courses as “divisive” and “promoting ethnic solidarity.” At the end of the day, one really has to ask what one has to lose by treating people of color as more than isolated unfortunate hiccups in the inevitable story of ultimate American greatness. What is an honest history of Missouri without the Missouri Compromise? Or Dred Scott? Or the redlining and segregation in our major cities? Or the fact that I live in a region of the state that used to be called “Little Dixie”?
HB 952 contributes to a movement that would dismiss covering that history and its effects in the present day. Such history is only divisive if the story of society you prefer is one where people of color are seen and not heard — and even the seen is debatable. The deliberate exclusion of these topics isn’t a reflection of the lack of seriousness of the work but instead reflects the lack of seriousness in its critics.
Julien Grayer is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Sociology at MU.