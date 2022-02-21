Not that long ago, the idea of a female engineer working at a nuclear plant was rare. Today, however, these jobs are becoming a reality for many women, including me.
I hadn’t thought about becoming an engineer until my senior year of high school when I found that engineering jobs paid well and would allow me to use my math and problem-solving skills.
I decided to study civil engineering at the University of Missouri . People were surprised because the field was very male-dominated. In fact, when I was starting college, only 13% of engineering jobs in the U.S. were held by women. But female students like me were fortunate to have support from Mizzou’s Women in Engineering group. Any time I had questions or needed advice, an older student or professor was there to help or give me a little confidence.
Luckily, companies like Ameren Missouri have been proving their commitment to diversity by intentionally recruiting more women to the field, giving me and my female colleagues access to better job opportunities.
In my current role as a civil engineer at Ameren Missouri’s Callaway nuclear plant, my group is an even blend of men and women. I have two female mentors here, and it’s really encouraging to see women holding major leadership positions, including as the vice president of nuclear engineering and director of operations. There are clear opportunities for career growth, and I feel lucky to work at a people-centered company that invests in my development.
This is an exciting time to work in energy at one of only 55 nuclear plants in the country. I’m helping to deliver carbon-free energy to Ameren Missouri customers — people are able to turn on their lights and cool their homes because of the work we do, and that is very rewarding. I am part of creating a more sustainable energy future.
If you’re a woman who is interested in pursuing a career in a male-dominated field like engineering, I encourage you to go for it. There are so many opportunities to grow in a career doing challenging, fulfilling work that makes an impact, like I have found at Ameren.
Haley Mertgen is an MU graduate and a civil engineer at Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center.