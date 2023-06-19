Moving the needle on access to good quality child care could be instrumental in determining the quality of life in Missouri for generations.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half the state lived in an area with a child care shortage. When the pandemic struck, about a third of those day cares closed. And the problem has only grown more severe.
More than 60% of parents reported missing work within the previous three months because of child care issues, and nearly one in 10 reported they voluntarily left a job because of child care issues, according to a 2021 study from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The lack of adequate child care options costs the state’s economy about $1.35 billion each year, according to the report.
In a separate 2022 Missouri chamber survey of business leaders, nearly 80% said the expense and difficulty of finding child care keeps a significant number of Missourians out of the workforce. To his credit, Gov. Mike Parson has made expansion of child care opportunities a priority for his administration.
At the start of this year’s legislative session, Parson proposed three new child care tax credits and a $78 million increase to the amount the state pays to child care providers through a federal subsidy program. He also called for a $56 million program to expand pre-kindergarten options to all 4-year-old children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch through their local school district.
And, for the most part, the legislature stepped up to to the plate, funding Parson’s request to use $56 million for pre-kindergarten programs and appropriating $81 million for child care subsidies. But lawmakers’ efforts on child care tax credits did fall short.
The House passed a tax credit bill that died in the Senate. It would have provided a tax credit for people who donate to child care providers worth up to 75% of their donation, a tax credit for employers worth up to 30% of their child care expenditures and a tax credit for child care providers equal to their employer withholding tax and up to 30% of capital improvement costs. That tax credit bill should be resuscitated in the next legislative session.
It’s not the government’s responsibility to tackle this on its own. To do so would likely create a bloated bureaucracy that fails to really achieve the goal of accessible, quality child care.
But as the Capital City’s biggest employer, the state can set the example of how to create accessible, quality child care for its workforce We encourage the governor and his 13 state agencies to think creatively and act decisively to move the needle for state workers and their families by creating and improving child care access in the Capital City. In addition to influencing the development of the next generation of Mid-Missourians, the proactive solution can be a valuable recruiting and retention tool for the state’s workforce.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.