Moving the needle on access to good quality child care could be instrumental in determining the quality of life in Missouri for generations.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half the state lived in an area with a child care shortage. When the pandemic struck, about a third of those day cares closed. And the problem has only grown more severe.

