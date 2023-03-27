There's a good reason why you can't place a bet on WWE professional wrestling, even in Las Vegas. It's because everybody smart enough to come in out of the rain understands that the matches are make-believe — not merely fixed, but scripted. That's also why sports pages don't report the results.

"Kayfabe," it's called — what I always thought Donald Trump meant by the nonsense word "covfefe" — an imaginary storyline featuring heels and heroes who enact phony vendettas that make Mexican TV soap operas look subtle. And it's where Trump got his whole act. Also, his ridiculous hairstyle.

