In 1948, a newly elected President Harry Truman set out to establish national health insurance in the United States. He quickly gained the support of the American public.
National health insurance was seen as a threat by the American Medical Association, which quickly launched a $1.5 million counter-campaign — about $16 million in today’s dollars, suggesting that the plan would result in low-quality medical care.
The fight for universal health care in the United States has been raging for decades. From the start, interest groups such as the AMA have had their thumb on the scale. Citizens need to understand what interest groups are and how they are working to influence public opinion, so that they can better inform themselves on issues such as health care.
Decades after President Truman’s failed attempt to establish national health insurance, Bill Clinton ran for election with universal health care as the focal point of his platform. Despite winning the election, President Clinton was never able to pass his health care reform legislation, the Health Care Security Act.
One of the reasons for this failure was the opposition of interest groups. The Health Insurance Association of America spent around $14 million depicting the Health Care Security Act as the start of a slippery-slope toward government overreach and high taxes.
To be sure, President Clinton also suffered from a period of extreme public distrust in the government. This resulted in a lack of investment from citizens in his policy agenda. Granting this, the influence of interest groups in this failure cannot be discounted.
Interest groups thwart many policy proposals. Sometimes this is through indirect means, such campaigns influencing public opinion, and sometimes it is as overt as collaboration with individual politicians. It is plausible that there is a symbiotic relationship between public distrust in the government and the work of interest groups.
It is now 2021 and the closest the nation has come to universal health care is the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Though both parties acknowledge it is flawed, the Affordable Care Act has yet to be successfully reformed.
As citizens, the first step toward a solution is to stay aware of what influences are being exerted upon us. Interest groups are not inherently a problem and can even be useful so long as citizens are aware of them and understand their purpose.
Interest groups exist to inform people about their interests and to pressure policymakers to enact policy that favors their interests. This goal encompasses more organizations than one might think.
When people hear “interest group” they usually think of an organization like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The group uses overt methods, like throwing fake blood on passersby, to condemn slaughterhouses. The organization's goals are clear and their tactics blatantly manipulative and extreme.
The National Rifle Association is another well known interest group. The group has prevented several regulations from being placed on gun purchasing and has even interfered with research. Their goals are clear and most people can identify them without knowing very much about the NRA. But most interest groups are not like PETA and the NRA in this regard.
The AMA is a more accurate representation of the average interest group. The goal of the AMA is to protect the interests of patients and doctors. The organization presents itself as a non-partisan source of information with the best interests of all parties at heart. It is unlikely that the average person thinks of the AMA as an interest group, and this is a problem.
Interest groups like the AMA are the ones that are important to remain conscious about. As the anecdote about Truman’s health care plan illustrates, the AMA has an agenda. This agenda is less clear at first glance than PETA’s. When doing research, it is critical not to take anything at face-value. Interest groups are not always as brazen as we generally assume. Keeping agendas inconspicuous is often a more effective persuasion technique for interest groups.
As the Biden administration develops its policy proposals, health care is sure to become a major point of contention. Be aware of where information is coming from when forming opinions on the subject.
Cydney Funk is studying philosophy and political science at Westminster College in Fulton.