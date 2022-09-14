On Aug. 24, the Biden administration officially announced student loan relief and debt cancellation for most federal loan borrowers. This controversial action allows for a broader discussion of the legality of executive or broad executive action. Opponents contend that Congress, not the president, has the sole power to govern public expenses under the appropriations clause of the U.S. Constitution. However, the administration’s memo takes a different view, arguing that although the power of the purse is unique to the legislature, the executive branch has the constitutional responsibility to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
The Office of Legal Counsel’s (OLC) memo justifies that the Secretary of Education has the broad authority to grant relief from student loan requirements during specific periods and for specific purposes. The legal authority stems from the executive branch’s interpretation of the Higher Education Act (HEA) of 1965. The Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 and Title IV of the HEA confer to the Secretary of Education powers to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs … as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency,” such as a pandemic. Because of the twin conferrals of power, OLC’s position is that the student loan forgiveness plan is legal.
A delegation of powers, such as budget and other administrative powers, from Congress to the president is not a settled area of constitutional law. At the Constitutional Convention, James Madison proposed a non-delegation provision twice, which would have prevented Congress from transferring powers to the executive branch. Both of Madison’s proposals were rejected. However, Chief Justice Marshall held in Wayman v. Southard (1825), that, although Congress may not delegate powers that “are strictly and exclusively legislative,” it may delegate “powers which [it] may rightfully exercise itself.”
During the New Deal Era, the Supreme Court prevented delegation in two cases. For example, in the Schechter case, the Court opined that "Congress is not permitted to abdicate or to transfer to others the essential legislative functions with which it is thus vested." However, this era of non-delegation was short-lived. By Franklin Roosevelt’s second term, and since then, the Supreme Court has overwhelmingly allowed congressional delegation of power to the executive.
Despite the consistent delegation of power since 1935, a recent Supreme Court decision may upset what was once a long line of judicial precedent. If the student loan forgiveness question reaches the Supreme Court, and the Biden administration has any chance at winning, its legal reasoning will need to account for the recently decided West Virginia v. EPA. The Court’s conservative majority decided that the EPA overstepped its power granted by the Clean Air Act. Although this case focused on the EPA and its power to limit carbon emissions, many are concerned by its broad reasoning. In the opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Court held that in “major questions,” Congress must expressly grant powers that allow the executive “decisions of vast economic and political significance.”
The decision to forgive up to $10,000 of 92% of all student loans will have widespread significance in both economic and political policy spaces. Ergo, the now decidedly open and newly unresolved question of delegation may undermine the legality of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
To be sure, federal courts— and ultimately the Supreme Court — will likely decide the Biden plan’s legality. Conservative organizations, such as the Heritage Foundation, and even state attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, are seeking legal remedies to block this executive action. However, these organizations must have legal “standing,” meaning they must prove harm from the executive action. While state attorneys general may not have standing, loan servicers, probably due to financial injury they would have due to uncollected loan debts, do.
Recent precedent may lead to the Supreme Court revisiting what was once thought to be an uncontested area of law.
Nathan James is a graduate at Westminster College in Fulton, with a bachelor's degree in political science and transnational studies. Tobias T. Gibson is the Dr. John Langton Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science at Westminster College. The views expressed do not represent the views of Westminster College.
