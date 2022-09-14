On Aug. 24, the Biden administration officially announced student loan relief and debt cancellation for most federal loan borrowers. This controversial action allows for a broader discussion of the legality of executive or broad executive action. Opponents contend that Congress, not the president, has the sole power to govern public expenses under the appropriations clause of the U.S. Constitution. However, the administration’s memo takes a different view, arguing that although the power of the purse is unique to the legislature, the executive branch has the constitutional responsibility to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

The Office of Legal Counsel’s (OLC) memo justifies that the Secretary of Education has the broad authority to grant relief from student loan requirements during specific periods and for specific purposes. The legal authority stems from the executive branch’s interpretation of the Higher Education Act (HEA) of 1965. The Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 and Title IV of the HEA confer to the Secretary of Education powers to “waive or modify any statutory or regulatory provision applicable to the student financial assistance programs … as the Secretary deems necessary in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency,” such as a pandemic. Because of the twin conferrals of power, OLC’s position is that the student loan forgiveness plan is legal.

