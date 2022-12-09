I write this with a great deal of relief, yet with still great deal of apprehension. Those candidates who were running to claim the authority to determine the outcomes of future elections, even over the will of the voters, have been roundly defeated in the ever important swing states.
Yet, many other election deniers won seats in state legislatures and seats in the U.S. Congress.
In an ironic juxtaposition, the citizens of China and Iran are protesting against the very form of government the right-wing in this country is trying to install. Meanwhile, Ukraine is fighting heroically to defend its democracy from the Russian autocracy it once lived under.
Now that the elections are over and the mongers of fear have reduced the decibel level to recommended daily allowances for those who crave fear in their lives, we will see how the new Republican majority in the House will address the problems they vociferously decried.
They proposed no policy to reduce violent crime, while in the meantime they kept the floodgates open for lethal weapons to permeate society. And the mass shootings go on and on. They offered no policy to reduce inflation other than to claim they could do it better.
Meanwhile, inflation has leveled off, job growth remains strong, unemployment has stayed low, the GDP is ticking up, wages are rising, the Fed has intimated future rate hikes will be lower and less frequent, and gas prices are falling every day.
The Republicans who will control the House in January have finally come up with a plan to address violent crime, reduce inflation and staunch the flow of immigrants at the border. They are going to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop and impeach as many members of the current administration as they have time for.
Against this backdrop, a former president and the leading candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024, hosted a Holocaust denier and a white supremacist at his home at Mordor-Lago.
Then several days later he called for the termination of the Constitution, apparently because his failed coup attempt did not achieve the results he was seeking. Why are only Democrats and a handful of Republican leaders — not unlike during the insurrection — disturbed by this?
The “party of the Constitution” has gone by the wayside, much like the “party of law and order.”
On a more personal level, I have been married 48 years and have experienced no greater contentment than growing old with the one I love. Yet, there are some who have granted themselves a presumed authority to determine who can love whom and who can be allowed to share their lives together. When I was a young boy I asked my father why he wrote with his right hand but did everything else with his left. His answer was that when he was learning to write, the teacher would rap his knuckles with a ruler if he used his left hand. I’m sure I had no concept of intolerance, but being left-handed myself, I was relieved this action was no longer in place.
Still, by chance of birth, there are those who are affected by intolerance. Then there are those who deny the science and dismiss the fundamental teachings they claim guide their lives: “Love one another” and “Judge not.”
Robert Miller is a Hartsburg resident, Vietnam vet and avid supporter of democracy.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.