Running for mayor is a marathon, not a sprint. And sitting down with the other candidates to talk about where our interests and opinions overlap and where they differ is part of the process.
I grew to appreciate the substantive conversations about homelessness, affordable housing, city finances I had with both Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
When I withdrew from the mayor’s race, Randy almost immediately reached out and asked to meet with my team of core volunteers. He wanted to answer their questions and listen to their concerns.
So, we did. David Seamon asked too, so we did.
My relationships with Barbara Buffaloe and Tanya Heath have been cordial, but not specifically about issues our city faces.
I felt that it was important and fair to reach out to Barbara and Tanya and invite them to Zoom chat with my team of volunteers or have coffee with just me. So I did, and we did.
A few candidate forums are still to come, including Shepard Boulevard Neighborhood Association, the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association on Saturday, and the NAACP on Tuesday, and then it will be time for each of us to make a decision about who would best serve Columbia as our mayor.
No longer a candidate, I am free to resume communications directly with city staff, continue chatting with members of the community and members of City Council. I’ve stayed, and will stay involved.
Here’s what I know:
There is misinformation out there about the city’s finances, the performance audit, the electric rates and high voltage transmission lines, whether our utilities are losing money, etc., among many hot button topics. The city is a complex organization with a $450 million-plus annual budget made up of 54 separate accounts.
There are dozens of boards and commissions with people appointed by Council who give us hundreds of hours of their time for free. There are a lot of moving parts and pieces, including a charter that prohibits sitting Council members, including the mayor, from direct communication with staff, absent the express permission of the city manager.
I write all of this because the conversations about the city election that I am hearing tend to center on who can/did raise the most money, and win the horse race.
Rather, shouldn’t we figure out who can best dig in, figure out the complicated stuff, ask for help from people they agree with and people they disagree with, can and will do so transparently, place accountability on City Council, city staff and the public where appropriate, and maintain the distance required of council from city staff as required by our charter.
Shouldn’t we ask who can best address the income, education and resource gaps we have in our city, gaps among neighborhoods, gaps between city Wards and gaps between white, Black and brown Columbians?
Informed voters know our problems are not unique, and that we carry the same burdens as other cities around the country.
As the current chair of the City’s Finance and Audit Committee, I have learned it’s always important to pay attention to the details. Find people who study the city reports and the ordinances, and are willing to put in the time to listen to opposing viewpoints. With two weeks to go, let’s assess how much homework the candidates are doing. It’s also time for us to dig in and do ours. Talk to people who both agree with you and disagree with you. Does this look like I’m still campaigning? I am, for the person who can do the best job for you.
The municipal election is Tuesday April 5th, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Vote. Vote like our city depends upon it, because it does.
Be the opposite of low information voter.
Maria Oropallo was a candidate for Columbia’s mayor and serves as chair of the city’s Finance and Audit Committee.