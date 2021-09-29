I never expected to see a return of the Red Scare and McCarthyism in 21st Century Columbia, Missouri, and yet here we are.
Many of us are familiar with the Hollywood blacklist and Joe McCarthy’s grandstanding, but what’s less well known is that during the 1950s, many teachers were investigated and often their careers ruined because an informant accused them of being communists.
Now we have a group of citizens, some parents of school children but many who are not, encouraging their students to report teachers who don’t match their ideology. They take their accusations to elected officials, who, just like Joe McCarthy, exploit these fears and advance their political careers through sowing division. For an elected official to demand a superintendent’s resignation over a single optional viewing in an Advanced Placement U.S. History course of an award-winning video that comments on gun violence, and then be feted at a fundraising gun auction, feels like something from a dystopian novel.
There are reasonable criticisms of The 1619 Project. What’s entirely unreasonable, however, is to hunt down individual teachers, to demand that “not one drop” of it appear in schools and to extend the definition of critical race theory to cover any mention of racial issues that don’t conclude with “and we all lived happily ever after.”
The cries of “Marxism” and “communism” are the exact same words leveled against Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders, and the motivation behind those characterizations are as crystal clear as they were then.
President Biden says we’re better than this. I’m not so sure. It’s often said that “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” If we sit quietly and allow the loudest bullies in our midst to carry the day, then we aren’t better than this. We need to defend our educators. Defend our children. Defend the values we say we hold dear.
I’m sure those who stood up to Joe McCarthy would have preferred to focus on more casual pursuits, but to paraphrase Thomas Paine, the times found them. Now the times have found us.
Lein Shory is a Columbia resident.