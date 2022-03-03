Dr. Paul Farmer died last week. He was a global hero as he brought medical care to the most underdeveloped parts of the world. In an interview in 2011, he said that when you create a competing system of care, you undermine the public systems.
Over the last few weeks, I’ve read letters to the editor. I’ve seen an email from citizen groups determined to undermine public education, and I’ve heard the unsettling prognostications by our representatives in Jefferson City. They think charter schools are the answer. They are not.
Here are a few reasons why:
1. Performance issues
Many charter schools are underperforming in Missouri. According to 2017-18 data — the last best pre-pandemic data the state has — the 10 worst-performing school systems in the state were charter schools.
2. Inefficiency
Charter schools are inefficient. Between 1999, the year Missouri authorized charter schools, and the 2020-21 school year, 65 charter schools were established and began operating in Missouri. Twenty-eight of them (43%) closed due to academic performance or financial issues.
Of the local, state and federal funds received by charter schools, over $1 billion went to Missouri charter schools that have closed. Additionally, by creating two competing systems, charter schools are costing taxpayers more money, not less. Operating two systems of buildings, teachers, staff, busing and activities, is expensive and unnecessary.
3. Lack of public accountability
Charter schools are not run by a board of locally elected officials, yet these individuals are permitted to oversee and handle millions of taxpayer dollars without the public accountability.
4. Inequitable enrollment practices
Some charter schools will enroll new students after students leave due to mobility. This is called “backfilling.” Some do not. For example, two of the top performing charter schools in the state do not backfill. In the 2005-06 school year, University Academy enrolled 120 kindergartners. When the cohort of kindergartners reached 12th grade in the 2017-18 school year, there were only 32 students remaining in the class. Ewing Marion Kauffman, enrolled 103 fifth graders. In the 2017-18 school year, that cohort was 41 students.
This practice of failing to backfill inflates achievement results. These schools may be seeking to avoid student mobility in their schools.
Any educator will tell you that student mobility is a big deal. Blue Ridge Elementary School is a good local example. A few years ago, CPS did a study there.
Ninety children started kindergarten.
When they were in fifth grade, 19 had been at the school all six years.
Interestingly, 18 of the 19 children scored proficient or advanced on the state assessment (MAP).
Mobility is the issue. Charters do not solve mobility.
5. Different requirements
Charter schools receive special treatment as compared to traditional public schools. They are permitted to limit class size, which means they are not required to accept all students.
Columbia Public Schools has so much to be proud of. Look at the fact that 160 high school students are enrolled in the CPS/MACC Early College partnership — with more than 40 graduating high school, debt-free, with their associate degree.
Look at the fact that on the ACT and AP exams, CPS students outperform their state, national and international peers. Look at the course offerings available in CPS career centers. Look at the extracurricular activities available. Look at the conference, state and national awards they win every year. It is no wonder families keep moving to Columbia.
CPS teachers work tirelessly to meet the needs of their students. They use local assessments and classroom observations to intervene when students struggle.
Each child comes to school at different points in learning and with different needs, and your local educators focus on each child’s individual growth. Keeping kids in school, catching them up, extending their learning and graduating them college-, career- and life-ready is what CPS does well.
Have we as a community been successful at closing the gap by third grade? Not in all cases. There is work to do.
But not by expanding charter schools.
When you raise the white flag on a country’s public systems, you are giving up on that country. Paul Farmer understood this. It has never been more important to invest in our current system.
Dr. Peter Stiepleman was the 2021 Missouri Superintendent of the Year. He retired from Columbia Public Schools in 2021.