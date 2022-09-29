Having recently returned from Illinois after visiting my 48-year-old nephew, I was inspired by David Webber’s article. My nephew Matt is an attorney who had an office in the NBC building in downtown San Diego, was voted one of the top 10 up-and-coming young attorneys in the state of California and was making a million a year. Then, it was discovered he needed an aortic valve replacement. He was exceedingly afraid. The first surgery failed and a second valve, a mechanical one, was placed. That requires the patient to remain on blood thinners for the rest of their lives.
He may have been compliant for a while, but then he began having paranoid delusions after stopping the medication.
He thought someone was listening to his life through the vents in his house. He was deluded that the blood thinners were poison being forced on him by a Mexican cartel. It was at one point, he was diagnosed with late-onset schizophrenia.
Fast forward 10 long years. Matt has crossed the country numerous times. Until the tens of thousands of dollars he had at his disposal ran out, he was staying in four-star hotels, driving Audi’s and eating well.
Then the delusions led him to a fear of being inside anywhere ... again the delusions of the vents. He no longer trusted phones or computers. For long periods of time, we had no idea where he was or if he was alive.
About two years ago, he turned up at his cousin’s house. They were like brothers. His cousin has seen a therapist to help him deal with the devastation of watching this happen. While Matt trusts his cousin, he is not willing to sleep anywhere but outside.
He has become known in the small town where his cousin lives. The library lets him sleep in a protected area, and the police are aware of him.
On Sept. 8, Matt had a seizure. He awoke in the hospital and was frightened by the lost time caused by the seizure. For some reason, he felt safe there. The warm bed, warm shower and decent food were mentioned by him several times, and he appreciated the good care he received.
It was discovered that he has had three strokes, the most disturbing was in his frontal lobe. These are almost certainly caused by his unwillingness to take the blood thinners. His diagnosis changed from schizophrenia to vascular dementia, which is the cause of his delusions and an equally devastating disease.
He signed up for Medicaid while in the hospital. One of the last tests he received showed a large clot at the heart valve. He was determined to be stable enough to be discharged to a memory care facility, although the nurse practitioner told him that he could die if he didn’t continue the medication.
He was transferred by his cousin and his wonderful wife. The place they had arranged for him was so bad they wouldn’t let him stay. A place has to be pretty bad to be worse than being homeless.
At present, Matt is back at the library and among the people in the community who care about him. The scariest thing to think about is that he won’t be compliant with the medications and will either die, or, worse, end up in a vegetative state.
1. Matt is a person. He had a life that is no longer there.
2. He and others like him do not choose to be homeless.
3. There may be families somewhere whose hearts and hands are tied with horrible, tight ropes because they have tried everything to help and found closed doors and unreceptive laws. Matt has two beautiful sons who struggle to understand where (literally and figuratively) their father is.
Please see homeless people through my eyes.
Henrietta Botts is a Columbia resident.
