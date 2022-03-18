The Russian war waged upon the Ukrainian people can’t end soon enough, but ongoing peace talks seem to be progressing significantly and all the more likely to succeed if officials in the United States support good-faith negotiations. Many people worldwide, witnessing the suffering wrought upon Ukraine, heighten our empathy for all humanity traumatized by war. We press our governments to cease interventionist policies and the global war racket.
The extent of human suffering is staggering. Thousands of Ukrainians have been killed in the monthlong war, more than 3 million people have been displaced, with one child made a refugee every second, according to UNICEF. U.S. media outlets have extensively reported from Ukraine starting weeks prior to the ultimate invasion. The coverage lets the viewing public better understand the people victimized.
Such media focus, while commendable, is significant because Russia is the aggressor and the victims are Europeans. Victims of U.S.-waged wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere, on the other hand, received scant corporate-media coverage, in large part because they were so-called people of color attacked for purported righteous cause. Chris Hedges poignantly expands on the topic in his Scheerpost essay from March 7 titled “Worthy and unworthy victims.”
Propaganda rules “when all sides are killing in the patriot game,” sings Buffy Sainte Marie in her 2017 song “The War Racket.” She’s spot on in extolling, “War is never, ever holy. It’s just a greedy man’s dream.”
Indeed, companies making instruments of war — including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing — all saw their stock prices rise considerably the week after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the Guardian‘s Feb. 28 report.
War racketeers had another banner year in 2021 as Congress signed off on a near-record $778 billion in military spending, states Bill Hartung with TomDispatch, a website of commentaries and articles about U.S. foreign policy. “That was $25 billion more than the Pentagon had even asked for,” he writes.
That annual total is pathetically expected to rise further in light of Russia’s invasion, even though our nation is already armed to the teeth, spending as much now on our military as the next most 11 countries combined.
After leaving office, President Dwight Eisenhower, put such spending in wise perspective. “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” Such bloated military spending furthermore denies precious resources needed to address and ameliorate climate disruption, an actual threat to all life on Earth.
The Biden administration has thankfully not acceded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his plea for the U.S. and NATO to impose a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine. Roots Action, in their petitioning of Congress and Biden against employing the concept, explained it sounds like a “protective thing, a de-escalation, a prevention of harm to the people of Ukraine. Unfortunately, it’s actually a commitment by the U.S. government to shoot down any Russian airplane over Ukraine, an act that would put all NATO governments at war with Russia, creating the first direct war between militaries armed with nuclear weapons” and the potential to end most all planetary life.
President Biden and other U.S. officials are correct in asserting Russia had no justification for invading Ukraine, but they’re engaging in fiction when claiming it was unprovoked. The conditions leading to the invasion began three decades ago, when the U.S. and Western European countries broke a promise with Soviet officials that NATO would not extend membership to nations eastward beyond the borders of a unified Germany.
Instead, as Fair And Accuracy in Reporting (FAIR) notes, 14 nations that were formerly part of the Soviet Union or within the so-called Eastern Bloc, have joined the NATO military alliance since 1999. It’s not hard to imagine how belligerently the United States would react if Russia or China orchestrated a military alliance with Canada, Mexico and Central American nations.
Less abstractly, the United States was actively engaged during the Obama administration in efforts to destabilize Ukraine’s democratically-elected government due to its spurning of overtures to join NATO and strengthen relations with Russia.
FAIR’s Jan. 28 report outlines among evidence of U.S. meddling, a leaked phone call “between then-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt. The two officials discussed which opposition officials would staff a prospective new government, agreeing that Arseniy Yatsenyuk — Nuland referred to him by the nickname “Yats” — should be in charge. It was also agreed that someone “high profile” be brought in to push things along. That someone was then-Vice President Joe Biden. Nuland is currently an undersecretary of state for political affairs for President Biden.
All members of our human family, whether dwelling in Ukraine, Russia, Yemen, Columbia or elsewhere have a right to live and not be warred upon. Please contact your congressional representatives and the White House, urging officials to promote peace with dignity for all. Be an independent thinker; look beyond the governmental and corporate news outlets in your search for truth, especially as war continues to beset our world.
Jeff Stack is coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.