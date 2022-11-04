In 2008, I was hanging out with a friend downtown. I had assumed that because they were gay, they were naturally going to vote for Obama. I was stunned when I learned otherwise.

One thing I will never understand about the American voter is why so many of us refuse to vote our own interest. However, her story gave me insight as to why this still happens.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

