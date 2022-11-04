In 2008, I was hanging out with a friend downtown. I had assumed that because they were gay, they were naturally going to vote for Obama. I was stunned when I learned otherwise.
One thing I will never understand about the American voter is why so many of us refuse to vote our own interest. However, her story gave me insight as to why this still happens.
I asked her, “don’t you know you’re voting against your own interest?” She told me she was well-aware that she was hurting herself, but that she would do it anyway. She didn’t know who the candidates were or what their platform was. She did know they were against her existence as a gay person. She did not like the Republican Party or their values. What she did know was that her family no longer loved her.
While I saw her as “out,” she informed me that she was not. Rather, she was in fact a closeted, out-of-state lesbian. A student who couldn’t go home. She was only free to be herself because her family wasn’t here to observe her, and at the same time she did not feel free at all.
She told me her family is Republican and they will not accept her as she is. I pointed out that her parents wouldn’t be in the voting booth with her. She told me it didn’t matter because as long as she is fallen from grace, she will do anything to be accepted once more.
Apparently, her parents had called her with their list of who they wanted her to vote for and she was going to do it believing this would win their favor. True manipulators, her parents understood the value of voting so well they would take advantage of their disowned daughter to influence the Missouri election.
Years later, I bumped into her on the street. I asked her if she got what she wanted? Her family? Acceptance? Once again I was surprised. She did get her family to permit her back into the fold, but it was conditional. She was not allowed to be gay anymore. I asked her, “how does that work?” She told me she had boyfriend now. I asked her if she was happy. She said her family allows her to come home now. I asked again about the boyfriend. Her face was grim. Awkward silence. She told me she didn’t have a choice. It was a requirement set by her parents. Suddenly, she had to go. That was the last time I ever saw her.
Reader, let me leave you on this note. Democrat. Independent. Republican. It’s your vote. It’s your vote. It’s not your parent’s vote. It’s not your husband’s vote. It’s not even your party’s vote. It’s your vote.
Don’t listen when they say it doesn’t matter. People will lie, threaten and cheat to get your vote. People have been beaten, starved and even died so you could vote. When you are in the booth, remember to own it. You are responsible for it. You are responsible for what happens next in America. It’s you.
December L. Harmon is a Columbia resident.
