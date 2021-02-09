To the members of the University community,
I am certain that the recent report of the Committee on the Contextualization of the Jefferson statue will not please most members of our community. Although I thought initially that I would enjoy the challenge of contextualizing the statue with other members of the university community, it became clear to me from the first meeting that, to some extent, a very difficult task was before us given that the several members of the community had very different ideas as to what the task of contextualization was.
For some, contextualization meant communicating to passersby that the placement of a statue of Jefferson and his tombstone needed merely a more prominent explication of the particular debt we owe Jefferson, given that our university is the first institution so designated in the Louisiana purchase. For others, contextualization means a more concrete description of Jefferson’s achievements in the formation of the United States.
For others, however, contextualization meant a sober realization of the many ways that Jefferson, a man of his time, failed to exemplify democratic ideals in his treatment of native peoples, in his enslavement of people on his plantation and, in particular, his fathering of children by Sally Hemings. Such contextualization addresses the ways in which the Enlightenment and democratic ideals espoused by Jefferson fall short in the lived experiences of women and minorities affected by him.
To me, contextualization of the statue on the Francis Quadrangle must be seen in light of both the individual and collective histories from Jefferson’s time down to the present day as well.
Jefferson’s insights and life choices are the vertex through which our national and personal histories, for better or worse, radiate in the circles and parabolas of subsequent history. Jefferson, the child of the Enlightenment, author of the Declaration of Independence, and architect of the Louisiana purchase, made possible much of what is good about our nation.
It must also be admitted, however, that had Jefferson been able to successfully abolish or provide an exit strategy for chattel slavery, the existence of slavery in Missouri, the subsequent Civil War and the resulting segregated city of Columbia could have been avoided. Had our nation dealt fairly with first peoples at that time, much of their historical and present misery would not have happened. Although the economic success of the United States as it moved into the industrialized age is nothing short of astonishing, it must be admitted that this success came at the cost of the betrayal of indigenous peoples and the labor and lives of its slaves. Jefferson was a willing author of many of these problems as well and our present comforts are the result of these thefts.
Some will say that criticism of Jefferson does not take into account the historical context of the time. Although the age at which Sally Hemings conceived her first child by Jefferson meets our modern definition of statutory rape, the age of consent in Virginia at the time was much younger and we have no firm evidence as to the emotional nature of their relationship. These facts normalize Jefferson’s relationship to Hemings somewhat to the point that historians advising Monticello eventually settled on the term “rape?” to describe their relationship.
Since the purpose of the memorial is to invite the modern visitor to our campus to “engage in dialogue” with Jefferson and his ideas, I find my contextualization of Jefferson different. The betrayal of rights of indigenous peoples was perfectly legal at the time, as was the institution of slavery. We have, as moderns and members of the university community a clear idea of the degradations and outrages of chattel slavery. Jefferson knew the lives, conditions and punishments of his slaves. Although Hemings was technically of the age of consent, I am also aware of the psychological damage that clergy sexual abuse inflicts on young people. I can only imagine that a young slave with no legal recourse experienced similar trauma in the course of her subsequent long-term relationship with Jefferson.
To conclude, the committee was informed that moving the statue to some other location such as the State Historical Society of Missouri’s building was “off the table.” The present effort attempts to provide insights into the genius, shortcomings and failures of Jefferson. When we say we contextualize the statue, however, I believe we focus too much on the physical presence, history and ideas represented by this physical statue. The spectrum of the university community’s reaction to it is every bit as much of this context. Outrage, disappointment, admiration and gratitude are all appropriate responses to the statue and tombstone given the contexts of our individual and collective histories as affected by the life of Jefferson. I hope that our several voices will continue to be heard.
Phil Wood is a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences at MU and serves on the Faculty Council.