I got a surprising piece of mail the other day. It was a note-sized envelope. What stirred my interest was that, below the return address — “Josh Hawley/ United States Senator/ Republican, Missouri” — was written in cursive “Personal & Confidential.”
I’d never gotten anything personal and confidential from a senator before, so I wondered why this intimacy.
I haven’t voted for Josh or given his campaigns any money, so I thought for a moment that he must have learned somehow just how much we have in common. It’s those connections that permit me to call him by name rather than title.
Skeptical, are you?
- The parallels begin in high school. We were both good students. He was valedictorian of his class. I’ve always thought I would have been the same of mine if my mother hadn’t insisted that I take typing and Latin.
- We’ve both written columns for the local newspaper. He quit after high school. I still haven’t kicked the habit.
- Later, we both took courses with Prof. David Kennedy at Stanford. Josh did his undergraduate degree there. A few years earlier, I spent two terms in Palo Alto as a Professional Journalism Fellow and chose to sit in on a couple of the professor’s American history courses. Prof. Kennedy has said Josh was his best student in 50 years. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t know me. On the other hand, he probably wouldn’t disown me, as he did Josh after the attacks Josh made on the validity of President Trump’s defeat last year. I haven’t questioned the outcome of the election.
- We both have post-graduate degrees from the Ivy League. His law degree is from Yale. My master's in political science is from Penn, also the alma mater of Josh’s hero, Mr. Trump.
- We’re both proud parents of three kids. Of course, my two daughters and one son are a little older than his two sons and a daughter.
- And we’ve both taught at MU. He put in a couple of years in the School of Law before something better came along. I couldn’t find anything better than the School of Journalism.
However, any delusions of connectedness vanished when I opened the envelope and read the note.
It began, “Dear Fellow Conservative….”
He must have me confused with another George Kennedy, I thought. So I pulled up my Google app and typed in my name. Do that and you will learn a great deal about a deceased motion picture star. If you enter the name Josh Hawley, the biography is of a Josh who is younger and better looking than either George.
Josh’s envelope held, along with his note and an attractive family photo, an appeal for funds, in amounts up to $2,900. If I checked any of those boxes, I’d be agreeing with the sentiment “I’m grateful for the tremendous leadership you’ve displayed in the U.S. Senate.”
Since as a constituent I’m actually embarrassed by his irresponsible partisanship, blatant disregard for facts and dangerous encouragement of an assault on the Capitol, I won’t be checking a box or sending my credit card number.
There is, though, one more parallel I must mention. That’s our presidential ambition. Mine was to lead my high school class. To all appearances, his aims are a great deal higher.
Mary Lou North beat me junior year, fair and square. The class was well served. We can only hope Kamala Harris serves the country well by doing the same to him, should he get that far.
If I reply to his note, I’ll probably just say thanks for thinking of me, Josh.