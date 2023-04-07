Are America’s foundational values crumbling? Missouri’s U.S. senators both think so.

Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, both Republicans, were among the many American conservatives who raised alarms recently about a new Wall Street Journal poll. The survey revealed that since the late 1990s, there has been a steep decline in the percentage of Americans who say that ideals such as religion, patriotism, child-rearing and community involvement are “very important” to them.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you