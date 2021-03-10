Late last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley proclaimed that “We have to stand up and take our stand on the Constitution of the United States.” This is interesting, considering that when it came time to stand up for the Constitution during last month’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Sen. Hawley was nowhere to be found.
Before Trump’s trial even began, the main argument that Sen. Hawley, many Republicans and Trump’s legal team tried to push was that it is unconstitutional to impeach and try former presidents. Yet, contrary to Sen. Hawley’s alleged commitment to the Constitution, this argument seemed to be based more in politics than constitutional study.
In almost complete unison with Trump’s lawyers, Hawley stated that “the Constitution doesn’t give the Senate the power to try and convict private citizens ... because if ex-presidents can be tried and convicted once they are out of office, my goodness, every time we have a switch in party, you’re going to see now the majority party coming in and saying, ‘Let’s try the ex-president.’”
However, this argument is misleading and fails to consider additional constitutional context regarding the way in which the text was written and some of the dangers this argument could pose were it to be true.
When considering the removal passages throughout Articles I and II of the Constitution, it is important to note the difference between the language used in Article I compared to that used in Article II. In Article II, it is true that the text only mentions being “removed from office” concerning impeachment of a president. Nevertheless, Article I states, “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”
Important to note, here, is that removal from office and disqualification from office are two separate powers given to Congress, demonstrated by the fact that they are two separate votes at the conclusion of an impeachment trial.
With both passages put together, MU law professor and former prosecutor Frank Bowman III explains that “the impeachment clauses present no barrier to impeaching, trying, convicting and then disqualifying an officer who committed ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ while in office but has since left office,” showing that “for an officer who has vacated his or her post, removal may be moot, but disqualification remains available.”
Finally, we can also see the potential dangers to our republic if conviction of former officeholders were not allowed. Congress does not always have the ability or even the will to act quickly, especially in matters that are bitterly divided along partisan lines. If the argument that former presidents could not be convicted were to be widely accepted, there would be a period where Congress could no longer enforce a president to abide by his or her oath.
This is problematic when considering it is made clear in the Constitution that presidents must abide by their oath for the entirety of their term, regardless of if it is their first day in office or their last. Within Article II, the Constitution lays out that the president “shall hold his Office during the Term of Four years.” Furthermore, in the oath of office, the president must swear to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin hammered in this point when he argued “that the Framers created no ‘January exception’ for presidential abuses of power — meaning the president doesn’t get a free pass for acts committed just before he leaves office.”
On Jan. 6, we all witnessed the danger that misinformation, lies and extreme partisanship can pose to our democracy, Constitution and the well-being of our country. To this, it is vital for our democracy that we stand up for the Constitution and recognize Congress’ ability to impeach and try former presidents, regardless of who is in office. Given the evidence and legal arguments, this trial was well within the bounds of the Constitution.
Sen. Hawley, standing up for the Constitution means doing so even when it is politically inconvenient, not just when it advances your agenda or your political aspirations. Standing up for the Constitution means standing up to those who seek to tear it down, not seeking to benefit from those who would be happy to rip it apart.
Matthew Trout studies political science, security studies and pre-law at Westminster College in Fulton.