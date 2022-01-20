Gov. Mike Parson delivered another State of the State speech Wednesday amid pandemic-crisis conditions that appear oddly similar to the ones a year ago that forced him to deliver his speech from the state Senate chamber rather than the House.
The state is relaxing precautions, millions of Missourians continue to resist wearing masks or getting vaccinated and, as a result, hospitals continue to overflow with infected patients. The state of the state is chaotic. Still.
Last year, fresh from election to a full term, Parson promised “that for the next four years, you can expect the same determination to confront every challenge, propose bold solutions and make this state a better place for generations to come.” Instead, he hid from challenges, evaded accountability, cast blame on others for the state’s failings and apparently confused “bold solutions” with reckless disregard.
To his credit, Missouri’s economy is humming. Employment is strong. Business investment appears to be growing. And although there were some initial hiccups in the early coronavirus vaccine rollout statewide, all Missourians who wanted vaccines were able to get them, including boosters. Only 54.8% have exercised that option.
Parson pledged to “keep Missourians as safe as possible” during the pandemic. With that, he shirked responsibility for imposing basic pandemic precautions and instead delegated authority to large metropolitan areas to set their own safety standards. Then he remained silent while Attorney General Eric Schmitt challenged the exact same authority Parson had delegated. Instead of keeping Missourians as safe as possible, his hesitant leadership has helped keep Missouri morgues and hospitals full.
Parson cheered those who try to lead but who stumble along the way. “The credit belongs to those who are actually in the arena, whose faces are marred by dust and sweat and blood; … who errs, who come short again and again.” Parson did try, and he did fail. He endeavored, and he erred. But when it came to acknowledging his own errors and failures, Parson’s ego was his worst enemy.
His ego problems were underscored when a Post-Dispatch reporter alerted the state to a serious flaw in an online database that left teachers’ Social Security numbers potentially exposed. Parson lashed out at the reporter even though, as an FBI review noted, the state’s own “misconfigured” website was the source of the flaw. To this day, Parson refuses to admit that he got it wrong.
Parson called for steps to hold government more accountable. But in reality, he continues working behind the scenes to enrich his business cronies and donors while urging the Legislature to weaken the Sunshine Law — ensuring less rather than more accountability.
We don’t fault Parson for trying to do better, nor are we so naive as to expect Parson to live up to our higher standards on accountability and clean government. All we ask is that he live up to his own.
This was first published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.