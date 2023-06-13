June is LGBT Pride month — a celebration, yes, but even more an affirmation of the basic humanity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. This year, it’s is also the first Pride in modern history when equal rights for all have taken a definitive step backward in red states across America. And Kansas and Missouri Republicans have been national leaders in the coordinated political attacks.

Last month, the GOP supermajority in Topeka overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a sweeping anti-trans law, the first of its kind in the nation. Not to be outdone, Missouri Republicans filed the most anti-trans legislation in any state capitol this past session — a head-spinning 48 bills tracked by the ACLU, almost a tenth of the nationwide total. GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey even tried (and failed) to ban gender-affirming medical care for everyone in the state, adults included.

