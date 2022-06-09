Kansas City has a major trash problem: Blowing litter on streets and highways. Dangerous illegal dumping. Sporadic bulky item pickup.
Concern about this essential public service is high. Only one-third of Kansas Citians were happy with the “cleanliness of city streets and public areas” in a 2020 survey, far less than the 55% average in large cities.
And four out of five residents were dissatisfied with the proliferation of illegal dumping sites.
The recent decision to use only city workers for trash collection has likely improved this picture, but it has been expensive. This year, Kansas City taxpayers will spend more than $42 million to pick up more than 85,000 tons of non-recycled garbage from homes, duplexes and small apartments.
It’s against this backdrop that the full City Council is discussing an escalation in the city’s war against trash. Six council members have offered an ordinance allocating $17 million to purchase trash receptacle carts and recycling bins for use throughout the city.
This discussion is welcome — and overdue. At the same time, we urge extreme caution: Seventeen million dollars is a lot of money, and it’s only the beginning.
By some estimates, taxpayers will have to shell out $54 million over the next 10 years to maintain the lidded trash receptacle program.
That spending might be worthwhile if it dramatically reduced trash and littering in Kansas City. It isn’t immediately clear that would be the case. Lidded trash bins can be effective when they’re used properly, but that doesn’t always happen.
They would not affect illegal dumping or highway littering, or address the need for more bulky item pickup.
Mayor Quinton Lucas is skeptical. “There is too much trash in many parts of the city,” he said, but “just putting something in a bin doesn’t mean we’re going to clean (it) up,” particularly in the poorer parts of the city, where illegal dumping is rampant.
Rather than spend $17 million all at once, the City Council might consider a phased-in approach, buying lidded trash carts for specific neighborhoods as part of an overall test of trash reduction strategies.
At the end of such a test period, City Hall would have a better idea how residents responded to the carts. Such a program should be linked with other important reforms: aggressive investigation of illegal dumping and rapid clean-up of trash sites, litter mediation, improved recycling promotion.
This so-called “holistic” approach would address all types of garbage and trash enforcement.
