This Labor Day, we must acknowledge that investments in workforce training are vital to meeting employers’ demands for skilled labor and creating sustainable, middle-class jobs for all. That includes people who have historically been underrepresented in public infrastructure investment opportunities.
While women make up nearly half of the nation’s workforce and the labor force participation rate of “prime-age” women, ages 25 to 54, is at an all-time high, women are still disproportionally stuck in low-wage jobs. Too often, women can’t access the good-quality jobs that provide economic security for themselves and their families.
