Republicans in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill recently that would forbid localities from enforcing moratoriums on eviction proceedings. It’s an unnecessary sop to landlords that proves well-heeled backers are more important to the GOP than its avowed principles of limited government and local control.

Evictions are one aspect of a multifaceted housing and homelessness crisis underway in Missouri and the nation. Zero KC: A Plan for Ending Homelessness in Kansas City, a study completed last August, found that the city needs 27,563 more units that are affordable and available to low-income residents. About 1 in 5 renters pay more than they can really afford for rent. Black and Hispanic households are particularly cost burdened by high rent.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

