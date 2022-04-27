Missouri lawmakers were in such a rush back in 2016 to cast aside most restrictions on firearms that they inadvertently allowed a bill to be worded so that convicted domestic abusers retained the right to own and possess guns — something that caught even the gun-rights caucus by surprise. There has generally been bipartisan agreement that domestic abusers have no business legally possessing guns, and few dispute statistics showing that the chances of a tragic outcome skyrocket when convicted abusers have access to firearms.
And yet, six years later, the domestic-abuser loophole remains intact, either because lawmakers in the GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature are too distracted with other business they deem more pressing, or because they don’t want to be caught supporting any measure that smacks of gun control.
Either way, this cowardly unwillingness to close the loophole means the virtual certainty that more people will lose their lives at the hands of domestic abusers armed with a gun.
The 2016 law, passed amid the state GOP’s fervor to establish a super majority across the state-level legislative and executive branches, legalized carrying concealed firearms without a permit.
Gun purchasers no longer had to pass a criminal background check or complete gun-safety training classes.
A “stand your ground” measure opened the door for legal homicide based on the killer’s claim of a right to self-defense without an obligation to retreat.
Anything goes became the new standard for anyone with a gun.
As a result, deaths involving firearms spiked in Missouri and other states that enacted such laws, according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Among those deaths are domestic-violence situations in which the abuser retains legal access to a gun.
In a 2019 analysis, the Violence Policy Center found that guns were involved in 81% of cases in which men killed women in Missouri.
Federal law already bans people convicted of domestic abuse from possessing firearms. But since the legislature also has passed a law banning Missouri law enforcers from making arrests based on federal firearms laws that lack a matching state law, police cannot stop domestic abusers from getting guns.
Republican state Rep. Ron Hicks of Defiance has sponsored House Bill 1655 to close the loophole.
But like similar bills introduced since 2016, the measure can’t seem even to get a committee hearing.
Lawmakers are all for it, yet no one wants to touch it.
The end of this year’s legislative session is looming, which means the strong possibility that another year will pass without the loophole being closed while state lawmakers focus their attention on regulating transgender athletic competition and blocking coronavirus vaccination requirements.
The words “pro-life” will flow freely from the mouths of conservatives as they campaign for reelection to office, but woe to the Republican who dares to try and save lives by preventing convicted abusers from accessing firearms.
This was first published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and is reprinted with permission.