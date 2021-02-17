As of Valentine’s Day 2021, over 7,000 Missourians have lost their lives due to COVID-19. If you are anything like me, you are likely feeling exhausted, confused, disillusioned or even angry.
The constantly changing numbers, depending on who is reporting them, are enough to make any of us annoyed. I understand. This is most certainly the first global pandemic any of us have lived through. There is no rule book for this, there is no prior scenario to compare to. COVID-19 was a new variant of the common coronavirus, and it encountered a perfect scenario for worldwide spread.
Every single person on Earth has the right to be angry, sad and frustrated. What we cannot do is shift those feelings to each other. We must all take these emotions and use them to energize our efforts to stop the spread, not to point fingers and waste time.
Unfortunately, the Missouri General Assembly has taken its misplaced anger and directed it toward our public health professionals. This misdirected emotion has led to the filing of over one dozen bills aimed at removing local public health agencies’ ability to protect Missourians from both current and future health threats.
These bills are long, wordy and repetitive. Let me clarify some points for you. These bills will severely limit the ability of local public health agencies to react in a timely fashion to any current and future health threats. They will have a negative, lasting impact on the health of all of us.
If these bills are enacted, they are literally adding back in the links in the chain of disease transmission that we have all worked so hard to remove.
It is crystal clear that the effects of these bills, written to chip away the authority of health departments’ administration, will increase transmission of not only COVID-19 but any and all future pandemics as well.
Despite this, we understand. We all want to feel like we are doing something, especially when local businesses are involved. Public health is not the bad guy. One possible amendment to these bills that would still allow public health agencies a role in protecting our health is to maintain a local health department’s ability to issue emergency health orders for 30 days, instead of the proposed limit of 15. This is one small compromise that could both slow the spread of illness and prevent the loss of many lives.
These bills will have many harmful consequences. In order to respond in an efficient and timely matter, local experts must be allowed to lead their communities. I encourage the members of the Missouri General Assembly to support public health and reject any bill, such as SB12 and HB75, that limits the statutory authority of public health agencies.
Kelly Riels of Columbia is an MU student in the Masters of Public Health program and loves calling Columbia home.