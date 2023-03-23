When the Missouri legislature last year passed a law limiting identifying information about donors to nonprofit organizations, Gov. Mike Parson wasted no time in making a bad idea worse. Parson, whose anti-transparency instincts are legendary, promptly used the law as a pretext to shut down a state portal that gave the public unfettered access to state contracts.
Parson’s fellow Republicans who control the legislature say that was never the intent, and they are now moving to amend the law to specify that. While they’re at it, they should reconsider the broader law itself.
Missouri’s Personal Protection Privacy Act was designed in part to allow people to contribute to nonprofits without having their identities disclosed in government documents. After Parson signed the law, his administration used it as justification to shut down a state-run website that had allowed the public to view state contract awards — to see how their tax dollars were being spent, in other words. The public now has to file Sunshine Law requests for the documents, which means long waits for often-redacted material.
“That was definitely not the intent” of the original legislation, the sponsor, Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, said at the time. Not his intent, maybe, but Parson has a history of scorning sunshine. In the past, his office has been called to task for high fees for information, improper redactions and even failing to release resignation letters from his own cabinet members.
As the Post-Dispatch’s Kurt Erickson reports, the proposed fix now moving through the legislature would specify that the prohibition on identifying nonprofit donors doesn’t extend to information submitted to the state in the course of seeking state contracts or state tax credits.
That should have been obvious, given that such records are by definition fully open under the Sunshine Act. But when it comes to public information, Parson can always be counted upon to err on the side of darkness. The measure to amend the law appears to be sailing through the legislature with near-unanimous bipartisan support, which says something about how little sense Parson’s interpretation of it ever made.
But it’s important to note that the underlying law will remain ripe for abuse, especially under an administration that cares so little about transparency.
