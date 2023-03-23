When the Missouri legislature last year passed a law limiting identifying information about donors to nonprofit organizations, Gov. Mike Parson wasted no time in making a bad idea worse. Parson, whose anti-transparency instincts are legendary, promptly used the law as a pretext to shut down a state portal that gave the public unfettered access to state contracts.

Parson’s fellow Republicans who control the legislature say that was never the intent, and they are now moving to amend the law to specify that. While they’re at it, they should reconsider the broader law itself.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you