Creating and approving the state budget is among the most fundamental duties that Missouri legislators must carry out. That annual document is ultimately supposed to be a fiscal expression of the will of the taxpayers who fund it. It’s likely that a great many of those taxpayers, whatever their politics, would agree with Democratic budget proposals like raising teachers’ pay, creating more after-school programs and, in light of the continuing scourge of school shootings in Missouri and nationally, improving school safety.

Yet House Republicans in budget negotiations last week turned back those constructive ideas to focus instead on culture-war catnip like prohibiting state contracts for businesses that promote diversity and yanking public library funding to punish librarians for opposing censorship. Once again, the majority party in state government is prioritizing ideological pandering to the extreme right over sober public service to Missourians as a whole. Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden said he would remove these distractions as the Senate takes up the budget, but it still speaks volumes about the extremism rattling around this legislature.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

