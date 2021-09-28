People disagree all the time. Occasionally, when people disagree, they express their opinions by writing a letter to the editor.
Janet Bezler wrote such a letter recently to express her support for not removing the murals on the walls of the Boone County Courthouse. What a shame that Ms. Bezler did not actually elucidate her reasons for wanting the murals to remain. Instead, she insulted the men advocating for removal of the murals, resorted to a logical fallacy, hurled a few buzz words and instructed a political body to stay out of politics.
Ms. Bezler stated Rusty Antel and Gary Oxenhandler’s efforts to have the murals removed from the Boone County Courthouse are frivolous and a waste of time. She suggested they commit their time to, in her mind, worthy causes, thus implying Mr. Antel and Mr. Oxenhandler only commit their time to unworthy causes.
I wonder if Ms. Bezler even knows what other causes Mr. Antel and Mr. Oxenhandler support. I wonder if she knows Mr. Oxenhandler is a Vietnam veteran. I wonder if she knows Mr. Antel received the Outstanding Service Award from the Boone County Bar Association in 2017.
Ms. Bezler seems to think lawyers who prosecute and/or adjudicate cases involving people who might find the murals offensive are incapable of perceiving the murals as potentially offensive.
Ms. Bezler’s reasoning is if a lawyer has prosecuted a case against a Native American or an African American, then that same lawyer cannot support removal of murals that depict Native Americans and African Americans in ways that said people — and others — may find intimidating, offensive and harmful. This is a false equivalency.
Ms. Bezler indicated Mr. Antel and Mr. Oxenhandler’s efforts to remove the murals are virtue signaling, culture canceling and political theatrics. Buzz words may garner attention, but they do not form a cohesive, let alone cogent, argument.
Mr. Antel and Mr. Oxenhandler have not stated the murals are not art. They have not asked that the art be “canceled.” They have merely suggested the murals do not belong in a courthouse, but rather a museum. Perhaps Ms. Bezler could use her “well-educated brain” to devise a stronger argument.
Ms. Bezler ends her letter by indicating the Boone County Commission should stay out of politics and the destruction of priceless art. One of the definitions of politics, according to Webster’s, is “the work or job of people (such as elected officials) who are part of a government.”
Boone County commissioners are elected officials, and I am pretty sure we want them to do their jobs. And sometimes that includes opening for public debate the removal of art found in a public building that might offend members of our community. Mr. Antel and Mr. Oxenhandler have not advocated for the destruction of the murals, and I doubt the commissioners will, either.
Christine Stamper is an attorney and resident of Columbia.