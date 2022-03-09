I am writing in regard to the unionization efforts at Daniel Boone Regional Library.
Recently two staff members spoke their truths about their experiences at the library. I am grateful those truths were positive, but that has not been the case for everyone. I hope those who have had different experiences will receive the same recognition and validation.
I believe what employees are wanting is empowerment and ownership in their jobs, to have a voice in matters that affect them. To me, that is a good thing and would bring some positive changes to the library. A large portion of staff have no safe or practical means to convey their ideas and concerns. Their voices are not heard. The term “taxation without representation” comes to mind.
DBRL employees are dedicated to improving the library and its services, but this cannot be accomplished without changes to communication within the system. Lack of empowerment leads to frustration and low morale. Far from “tearing apart” the library, this effort to unite our voices will lead to positive and needed changes, especially if library administration accepts our intention to work together. Constructive criticism can be a healthy means to accomplishing many goals.
I have worked at the library for 35 years. With this recent pay increase, I am back to what I was making two years ago. My pay has been capped for four years in our current system. Last year I made less money than I had the year before. This is demoralizing and frustrating for our long-term employees, who see no reward for our years of dedication.
I urge everyone to look at our salary schedule and see where the bigger percentages of pay occurred. I believe the library statement of a 10% pay increase is misleading and does not represent most employees.
The opportunities for staff to have voice and guidance seems to have dwindled in the last few years. In the past, I have served on several committees, one of which was to interview a potential Human Resources manager. These types of assignments helped to give staff empowerment and a chance to express their views. These kinds of chances to have input are rare now. We do not have any type of advisory council that represents all staff.
It has been my experience that the library has always struggled with communication. The fact that outward signs didn’t signify internal issues is a credit to staff and its professionalism. It is also a reason, in my opinion, that the library doesn’t seem to have a problem in filling positions. But that didn’t mean that those issues didn’t exist.
I believe those issues have intensified and a large number of the staff felt there were no other recourse but to go public with our concerns.
I have difficulty understanding views that oppose empowerment, ownership of our jobs and improvements between staff and management. I hope we can sit down and talk about the issues in a safe and effective manner. Let’s discuss matters that affect our jobs and improvements we can make. Let us work toward finding common ground.
There are two sides to every story, but not necessarily a right side and a wrong one. Recent postings on social media indicated that employees who oppose unionization are “good” employees, with the implication that those in favor are “bad.” I hope we can leave this type of negative rhetoric aside and establish respectful and positive communication instead.
I don’t believe anyone is trying to hurt the library. I think both sides want improvements but have differing views about how to achieve those goals. Let’s get together and talk together as a team.
I believe the union could get us all to the table together. I am confident that we can attain positive results. Instead of being told what we don’t need, let's have a conversation about what we do need and how we can arrive at solutions that give fair representation to all.
The library staff has always been its biggest asset, and I believe that our voices need and deserve to be heard.
Carolyn Cain is an outreach library associate at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.