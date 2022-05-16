Littering is something most people perceive as a bad thing, but many most don’t understand the full effect and how harmful it can be. At my high school, Rock Bridge, I have noticed how much litter is everywhere. I see it in the parking lots, on sidewalks, on the track, on sports fields and in grass areas. Littering is a big problem here at Rock Bridge and negatively impacts wildlife, plants, the environment and the people at Rock Bridge. As a student, I have seen first hand the effects of littering in schools and public spaces.
To find a way to solve this problem, I decided to research why people litter. Everyone knows it’s not right, so why do they do it? One of the main reasons why people litter is laziness. Many individuals leave behind the trash rather than carrying it with them to find a trash can. In some areas, there are not many trash cans, or any at all, and that can be the result of littering.
According to Robert Cialdin, a psychology professor at Arizona State University, litter is largely based on what people see around them. If an area is less littered, people are more likely to keep it that way and not litter. If an area is highly littered, people are more likely to keep littering in the same area. I feel that if we can create a cleaner, less littered environment at Rock Bridge, people will be more motivated to keep it this way. I also think that if there are more trash cans accessible at Rock Bridge, people will properly dispose of their trash rather than leaving it behind.
You may be wondering why this issue is so important. Pollution is a big problem that traces back to litter. When individuals litter it can be washed into waterways through drains and into rivers, streams, ponds and more. This results in poor water quality. According to texasdiosposal.com, 60% of water pollution is attributed to litter. Litter also affects plants and animals. Litter can impede plant growth.
According to “Plant Litter: Its Dynamics and Effects on Plant Community Structure by José M. Facelli and Steward T. A. Pickett: “The environmental conditions and physicochemical characteristics of the litter regulate the rate of nutrient release from the organic matter. The length of residence of nutrients in the litter varies greatly with the type of litter and may greatly affect the nutrient dynamics.” This is essentially saying that litter can negatively affect the nutrient structure in a plant and how it is released.
This same article states: “The redistribution of litter by wind and water can rearrange the patterns of nutrient availability in the landscape.” Litter can greatly influence plant growth, and by simply littering less, more plants will be able to grow without the interference of litter. Also, many animals can consume litter or get trapped inside it. One million animals die each year as a result of this.
It is my belief that having a less littered environment at Rock Bridge will help create a better community at my school. It will benefit plants growing around Rock Bridge, animals that live near or around the area, will prevent less litter from getting into nearby waterways and will benefit the people here. Rock Bridge will feel more welcoming to students and visitors if there is a cleaner environment. Being outdoors is often a way to boost mood, and being somewhere that is completely trashed can dampen that mood. I think that Rock Bridge has the potential to be a better place to be if there is less litter. Overall, with less littering, the surrounding environment will overall be more beneficial and enjoyable to wildlife and the community.
Kendall Watson is a student at Rock Bridge High School.