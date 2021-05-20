May is National Older Americans Month, and my theme for the month is “Live long enough, and you might learn something.” That’s not the official theme, but one of the good things about growing older is that you care less about what’s official and more about doing only those things that are meaningful to you.
And learning is meaningful to me and most other older people. The reason I chose my theme is because I live in a college town. I volunteer and take classes at Osher@Mizzou Lifelong Learning Institute, and because I think that no matter what your age, we have all learned a few things by living through the pandemic.
As an Osher student now and a graduate of MU many years ago, I have always known that I benefit from MU’s commitment to learners of all ages. But I never had a reason to think about the bigger picture, the one that encompasses the role of colleges and universities, not just in our individual lives, but in our civilization. The pandemic has changed that.
COVID-19 now appears to be on its last legs, brought down by two of the best things about our society: applied science and applied concern for one another, both of which are found in abundance here in Columbia.
I am in awe when I consider how much brain power went into the development of the vaccines that are keeping us safe. Researchers, harnessing the power of science, have provided the world with the means to free itself from COVID-19’s grip. I’ve learned a newfound respect for people who put on white lab coats when they go to work. They deserve our admiration and thanks. They have changed the course of history, saving our species from almost unimaginable suffering and the devastation characteristic of past pandemics.
But I’ve also learned that our success against COVID-19 is built on the knowledge infrastructure that has supported researchers’ effort. Their brains needed the knowledge and disciplined training that higher education afforded them. We see the vials of vaccines but can barely imagine the preparation — the years of graduate school and postdoctoral studies — each of those individuals has completed. We are the beneficiaries of a history and culture that has valued colleges and universities for more than 1,000 years.
I used to think that MU’s Student Union, with its faux medieval architecture, was pretentious and downright silly, an attempt to present the university as an august institution, dating back to the Middle Ages. My view is changing.
Columbians may value the university for the business it brings our community, or for the pleasure of cheering at sports competitions, but its colleges and schools, its mission of teaching and research are a manifestation of our civilization’s struggle to enlarge our understanding and to eradicate ignorance.
We’ve all learned the hard way that science alone can’t defeat the virus that has plagued us. We need to continue acting on our sense of responsibility for one another. I, along with millions of other people, have done what we could to stop the spread of the virus. We wore masks — and still do. We followed social distancing guidelines. We reduced our travel and constricted our lives. We did what humans do when confronted with a danger that could harm our neighbors, friends and family — we took care of each other.
In a world that values economic success and material goods so highly, it’s important to realize that science and compassion are the forces that are putting a stop to the pandemic’s rampage. Columbia cannot boast of skyscrapers or being home to a slew of tech billionaires, but we do have a faux medieval Student Union. It stands as a reminder that we are more than an outpost of commerce — we are a community built on the 1,000-year accumulation of knowledge that is preserved and generated by colleges and universities. I don’t think I’ve ever appreciated what it means to live in a college town before.
Live long enough, and you learn a few things. Happy National Older Americans Month.
Jack Wax is advisory council chair for the Osher@Mizzou Lifelong Learning Institute. He is a Columbia resident.