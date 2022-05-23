We’re excited Missourians will soon be able to view a special mural and quilt created in honor of our state’s bicentennial.
The Missouri Bicentennial Mural will be dedicated June 23 and will be on permanent public display inside the Truman State Office Building.
As we recently reported, the mural was donated to the state by lead artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey as a gift to the people of Missouri.
The 12-foot-by-30-foot mural features 19 state symbols, including the state Capitol, state flag and the St. Louis Gateway Arch.
Horrell and Bailey assisted Missourians in painting the sizeable composite aluminum panel.
What makes it special is that 16,116 Missourians painted it.
The story said the process took several years and unofficially broke a Guinness Book of World Records mark for the largest number of painters on a single mural.
Beth Pike, communications director at the State Historical Society in Columbia, said the individual panels that make up the mural were brought to schools and even the governor’s mansion to be painted.
Horrell and Bailey also had panels set up at the Painted Wren Art Gallery in downtown Cape Girardeau where people could come and paint.
The news release also announced the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt has begun its final tour around mid-Missouri.
The quilt was started in late 2018 with the help of the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Missouri Star Quilt Company, in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild. They created a quilt that represents all 114 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis on separate blocks.
The quilt will be on tour until September when it will be on long-term loan to the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.
The mural and the quilt showcase the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style, and we’re proud the mural will be on permanent display here in Jefferson City.
This was first published by the Jefferson City News Tribune and is reprinted with permission.