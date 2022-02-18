I believe there is a critical issue facing Columbia that the mayoral and City Council candidates should address at public forums ahead of the upcoming election. This is the investment in electric system infrastructure and specifically the Option A electric transmission line, which has been paused for six years.
There is agreement among city electric engineering staff and engineering consultants that the old 69,000 volt (69 kV) transmission system is overloaded during peak times and that a 161,000 volt (161 kV) transmission line is needed to relieve overloading at multiple substations across southern Columbia.
It is also agreed that the Perche Creek Substation, supplying the Scott Boulevard corridor, is the most overloaded substation. In 2018, both substation transformers were 80% loaded at 97 degrees before the addition of the Westbury Village development, which is still being constructed. For a resilient electric system, loading below 50% is best so that loads can be switched if something happens to one of the transformers.
Unfortunately, the City Council chose six years ago to listen to a small group of residents who live near Nifong Boulevard, instead of the 68% of voters that had affirmed the Option A transmission path and passed the electric bond issue that funded it.
Mayor Brian Treece was elected a couple of months after the pause and committed to stopping Option A. Since then, consultant reports demonstrated the need for Option A and showed that the mayor’s Option E idea would cost significantly more than Option A. These reports were completed but never discussed publicly.
Although the Mayor’s Task Force on Infrastructure recommended building the new south substation and the Option A transmission line, those recommendations were ignored.
A new task force, with two of the 11 voting members among the Nifong-area group that spoke before council, was appointed to work with another consultant.
Even though the new consultant was paid about $900,000, the consultant never held a public meeting to explain the process or assumptions; never held a public meeting for public input; and didn’t make a presentation to council. The task force “interpreted” the report and submitted recommendations to council in December.
The new consultant found that Option A was the cheapest option for the 161 kV transmission line, yet the task force still recommends that the 161 kV line be put on the existing 69 kV route that runs along Chapel Hill Road. Beyond the cost, this appears to be an exceptionally bad idea.
I believe that climate change will bring the potential for more severe storms. Putting two major transmission lines on the same poles seems like an unnecessary risk. We need only look back to 2014 when a microburst toppled a section of the 69 kV line along Fairview Road that also held distribution lines.
I assume that taller poles will need to be installed, and I wonder how the change-out can occur with the current loading on the 69 kV line. Will multiple outages be required along Chapel Hill Road?
How will the people living along Chapel Hill Road react? The 69 kV line is literally in their backyard and not along the street, as would have occurred on Nifong.
Electric ratepayers have been paying an additional 3% for Option A since 2015, yet no progress has been made. Instead, millions of dollars were lost because of the pause and the potential for major system outages from overloading has increased. Luckily, summer temperatures have stayed below 100 degrees.
I do not live along either possible transmission path nor do I receive power from one of the overloaded substations. But I believe we need a resilient electric system and that critical electric infrastructure should be supported by the community.
The next City Council will have to make decisions about critical electric infrastructure. The candidates for mayor, and for the two ward positions, should make their opinions known.
Jim Windsor retired in 2018 as assistant director of utilities for the City of Columbia after almost 36 years with the Water & Light Department.