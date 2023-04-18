After the school shooting in St. Louis last October, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responded predictably, insisting that greater attention to mental health, not more gun restrictions, was the solution. “It’s just really unfortunate that everyone wants to go to the political point of the guns when you have a tragedy like this,” Parson said after a gun-wielding 19-year-old terrorized teachers and students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The gunman’s mother had pleaded with police to seize his semiautomatic rifle, noting the young man’s mental illness. But police were powerless to intervene because Parson and the legislature had refused to impose red-flag restrictions on gun ownership.

Parson remains convinced that mental health is the answer. But when it comes to his and Missouri Republican lawmakers’ record of actually funding and supporting the mental health sectors that address gun violence — or proving that such a strategy actually works — he’d be better off offering thoughts and prayers as the solution.

