When I visit my family in Illinois, I’m greeted by my “favorite” discussion: “You heard about those activists, right? They keep trying to push that nonsense about climate change, but science shows we’re just on the verge of another Ice Age. It’s just a weather pattern, nothing more.”
In the Midwest, I’ve spent many afternoons trying to convince my grandparents and some community members that carbon emissions are a real, serious concern.
Thankfully, attending the first in-person Midwest Climate Summit hosted by the Midwest Climate Collaborative at Washington University in St. Louis reaffirmed that there are, in fact, community and industry leaders in the Midwest who are passionate about climate action, contrary to the above-average Midwestern climate-denying tendencies.
In the Midwest, most states on average only have a 67% rate of climate change believers, which is below the 72% national average, according to the Yale Climate Change Opinion Map. However, the region presents a few unexpected stakeholders, such as fly fishermen, farmers, ranchers and sportsmen, who have traditionally been some of the best stewards of the environment.
While I was at the conference, the buzzwords were “immediate action.” The three-day conference convened business owners, sustainability specialists, politicians, scientists, and educators, and the general consensus was that more open conversations about climate change are necessary to push the Midwest to the forefront of addressing the climate crisis.
In order to foster this, speakers pushed forward the idea of depoliticizing climate change and providing more genuine education about the topic. As a result, both government and free-market perspectives were represented to discuss potential solutions. Most organizations expressed that the greatest barrier to creating change is a lack of funding and staff, so it was essential to collaborate despite differences in opinion on regulations and types of action.
As a student, witnessing the friendly atmosphere and engagement of professionals in the environmental industry provided hope for the future of green initiatives in the region. In St. Louis, earthday365’s Green Dining Alliance has already acquired dozens of restaurants in the region that follow sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the new CircularSTL initiative is working to unite businesses and community organizations to reuse more materials, rather than disposing of products at the end of their life cycle.
Projects like those will help pressure the free market to become more environmentally-minded. Meanwhile, other free-market initiatives are working to fund green solutions. Carbon Neutral Indiana presented its entrepreneurial-based carbon reduction initiative. The group measures an individual’s carbon footprint and offers a subscription to fund local nonprofits that would offset those emissions. I saw this as an alternative to the lengthy process of obtaining government grants, and it provides families with an opportunity to decide which projects they’re funding.
Expanding these types of initiatives in the Midwest will allow people to have more choice in the sustainable future of their towns. It also lets people “invest” in the outcomes of local nonprofits and choose who they are funding based on tangible results. This places an incentive on effectiveness, rather than molding a program to a grant’s guidelines.
By gathering so many different people together, leaders were able to share new ideas across states. However, they also helped young people like me learn about unfamiliar terms and methods we can impart in society.
Especially within academia, other students and I have noticed the lack of environmental education. However, creating programs such as the McKinney Climate Fellows at Indiana University could be beneficial. The fellowship selects students across disciplines to study relevant environmental policy coursework before partnering for a summer with local municipalities. Students work with these communities to develop greenhouse gas inventories and climate action plans to learn policy and grant-writing skills. In exchange, the town receives a reduction in carbon emissions at no extra cost to taxpayers.
With every learning experience, other students and I are able to build a toolkit to serve our communities, schools and nation in the future. Building connections early on will help our generation be more effective in fighting against environmental degradation.
However, this can only be accomplished by opening more dialogues between diverse perspectives. This ensures that all Americans are represented in climate advocacy and that the Midwest can be positioned as a leader in the climate action movement.
Kate Wexell is an ambassador for the American Conservation Coalition. She’s a student at MU studying journalism; leadership and public service; and music.
