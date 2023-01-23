The City of Columbia has made a commitment to address the existential threat represented by climate change. To do this, we — as a city and as individuals — need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and work to get to zero emissions as soon as possible. Waste minimization has a major role to play in allowing us to meet this necessary goal.
While many are eager to debate roll carts vs. trash bags, too few Columbians today are addressing the climate implications of our solid waste choices, despite the fact that the City Council, in adopting the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), recognized the necessity of considering the climate implications of all policy decisions.
“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that 42% of total U.S. GHG emissions are associated with materials management through the provision of goods and food produced in the United States. Reducing consumption, recycling and composting leads to significant reductions in GHG emissions.”
Regarding the issue at hand, Peaceworks is not currently taking a position on roll carts vs. trash bags on the curb. Rather, we are urging the city to embrace a set of policies that ensures that, whatever plan Columbia ends up adopting, will incorporate incentives to reduce waste generation and to increase diversion through promoting rethinking, reuse, repurposing, recycling and composting.
A critical component of such a plan is "pay-as-you-throw." Whatever plan we adopt must require those who generate more waste to pay more, which is consistent with what we do for electricity, water, sewage, gas, etc. Just as we meter these other utilities, we need a system that charges more to those who are sending more to the landfill. Or looked at another way, the system rewards those who make the effort to divert as much as possible of what’s currently going to the landfill. This can be done through not buying these so-called “disposable” items or their packaging in the first place or through reusing and repurposing things currently being sent to the landfill, or through recycling and composting.
Whatever means of refuse collection the city adopts needs to be seen as just one part of the solution to waste problems. The plan must be complemented by a citywide educational effort to raise awareness as to the urgent need for all of us to reduce our contribution to what gets sent to the landfill. The failure to lay all this out contributed to the failure to support the logo-bag-modified pay-as-you-throw system.
We need to explain to our fellow residents not just the mechanics of the system, but also the rationale for waste minimization. This effort needs to go beyond just articles in City Source newsletters or social media posts and emails from the Office of Sustainability, as important as these are. We need to reach out through houses of worship, through our children’s schools, through neighborhood associations, through our colleges and MU, and through other community groups and events. Outreach tables at public gatherings and festivals reach many who otherwise are not being informed.
Just as the attack on Pearl Harbor at the beginning of World War II united the country in a recognition of the existential threat the nation was facing, and led to the embrace of many changes that impacted our entire society — including the wartime need to recycle, so today we must recognize the threat to our lives and those of our progeny and take action to address the threat.
The fact that the city is likely embarking on a new system for waste collection provides an excellent opportunity to reach out to all our fellow residents and make them more aware of the nature of the climate emergency we are facing and explaining some of the solutions. We, at Peaceworks, are hopeful that our community will rise to the challenge and take effective action, setting an example for neighboring communities to emulate.
Mark Haim serves as director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks. He has been an environmental advocate locally for the past five decades.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.