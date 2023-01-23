The City of Columbia has made a commitment to address the existential threat represented by climate change. To do this, we — as a city and as individuals — need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade and work to get to zero emissions as soon as possible. Waste minimization has a major role to play in allowing us to meet this necessary goal.

While many are eager to debate roll carts vs. trash bags, too few Columbians today are addressing the climate implications of our solid waste choices, despite the fact that the City Council, in adopting the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), recognized the necessity of considering the climate implications of all policy decisions.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

