A recent report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows a major dip in math and reading test scores, including in Kansas and Missouri, for fourth and eighth grade students.
It’s time to panic.
By that, we mean a good panic: We must focus urgently on understanding the reasons for the decline, including school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must then quickly repair the learning gap, including extra study, remedial classes if necessary, tutoring, perhaps renewed attention to math and reading skills.
What we must avoid is a bad panic. The dip in test scores is not a reason to toss aside public education, which remains one of this nation’s greatest and most important inventions. A guaranteed free public education provides all American children with an opportunity to learn, to succeed — and to understand, and engage with, government.
The nation’s founders, surrounded by a haphazard system of private schooling, understood this. “Preach, my dear Sir, a crusade against ignorance; establish and improve the law for educating the common people,” Thomas Jefferson wrote a friend in 1786.
By the mid-1800s, the common public school movement dipped into every corner of the nation. “Education … beyond all other devices of human origin, is the great equalizer of the conditions of men, the balance-wheel of the social machinery,” common school pioneer Horace Mann wrote.
Public schools are embedded in the constitutions in Missouri and Kansas.
“Public schools remain one of our most powerful institutions for maintaining a democratic society and fostering common understanding among our people,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said last year.
America has the tools to protect public education, at the local school board, the local school building, the local classroom. We should use those tools.
COVID-19 pandemic not the only cause
Make no mistake: The decline in test scores is real. Missouri’s fourth grade math results dropped too, from 238.4 in 2019 to 232.4.
Eighth graders’ math scores slumped in both states.
Yet the drops are roughly consistent with the declines nationally, despite widely disparate COVID-19 policies among states. Equally important, the nation’s scores in most cases are still higher in 2022 than they were in 1992, when the NAEP program was first developed.
In fact, many experts now think the 2022 test score drop is part of a decadelong pattern, exacerbated by the pandemic but not totally caused by it. “From the late 1990s through the early 2000s, there was a decade of educational progress,” Harvard education professor Andrew Ho told The Harvard Gazette.
“Then from the late 2000s through the 2010s, there was, on average, an apparent leveling off of that trend,” he said.
It’s a small comfort, of course, to know test scores were lower 30 years ago than they are today.
But it is helpful to know test scores can be lifted again, as they were in late 1990s, through the concerted efforts of school boards, students, teachers and parents. That could mean extending the school year, which is still built around the 19th century agricultural model. It could mean extra classes, or catch-up study.
It will almost certainly mean paying quality teachers more.
Most American Rescue Plan money unspent
There is money available.
Missouri has received more than $3 billion in pandemic-related education funding from Washington. It has spent less than half that money.
Governors in both states, and legislators, must begin now to develop a plan to help students recover from the recent slump. They must spend the money it takes to bring scores up, including retention bonuses and raises for poorly-paid educators.
What they cannot do is use the crisis as an excuse to further damage public education, either through misspending, ill-conceived private school voucher programs, or by getting distracted by hot-button issues in the culture wars, such as transgender youth athletes, book banning and curricular concerns about nonexistent lessons on so-called “critical race theory.”
We can and should discuss the wisdom of the COVID-19 school closings, and the success or failures of remote digital learning. That discussion should be based on facts, not conjecture. We need to be ready for the next pandemic.
But the discussion should be part of a larger conversation about what we must do to help students today. That means a focus on quality public education, not blowing it up because test scores have dipped.
A free public education is our greatest gift to our children. If it stumbles, we must work to make it better. We should not abandon it — or them — until that work is done.
This was first published by the Kansas City Star and is reprinted with permission.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.