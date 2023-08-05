Missouri just kicked almost 11,000 of the state’s most vulnerable children out of the government’s health care system for the poor, even though they might still be eligible for the program. They were removed because state officials can’t figure out if they’re eligible.
The failure appears to have been caused at least in part by the state’s infamously inadequate technology. In other words, Missouri is, once again, proving itself to be one of the worst-run states in America. Recently, that official dysfunction cost poor kids participation in a federal food program. This time, it’s costing them medical coverage.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.