In a state where agriculture is the No. 1 industry, Missouri can be a powerful leader in making sure every Missourian is food secure. At its core, food security means no child goes to bed hungry and no adult must choose between buying needed medicine and putting food on the family table.

In October, the University of Missouri System hosted its 2022 Extension and Engagement Week. Each year, MU with its university partners and stakeholders across the state focus on big challenges to improve Missourians’ lives. In the past, we’ve addressed rural broadband access, workforce development and health access and equity need. Initiatives with real-world impact emerge from these weeklong “deep dives.” This year, we focused on food.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you