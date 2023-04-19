Missouri taxpayers deserve to see their hard-earned tax dollars put to good use, particularly when it comes to funding higher education. As Missouri’s Treasurer, it is my responsibility to manage the state’s financial resources for the benefit of future generations. As the first person of color to hold statewide office in Missouri, I also feel a duty to promote hiring and programs that are based upon merit, rather than ideology or skin color.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, referred to as “DEI,” previously seen at Mizzou, are often framed in the language of classical liberal values that many of us appreciate. Thankfully, UM System President Mun Choi eliminated the use of diversity and inclusion statements in hiring. After all, who can be against promoting tolerance and acceptance? However, beneath the surface, DEI programs often promote division rather than diversity. DEI endorses equality of outcomes rather than equality of opportunity, leading to differential treatment based upon skin color, sex or ideology. Additionally, DEI is not intellectually welcoming or inclusive. For instance, while I personally believe that Missourians should treat each other equally regardless of race or creed, DEI has been explicitly hostile to this belief.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

