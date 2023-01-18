The 2023 Missouri legislative session is underway and legislators have been back in Jefferson City since Jan. 4. Every year brings a new opportunity to address items that matter to our members and hardworking Missourians, and we look forward to developing solutions in the coming months.

At the top of our minds is the rising cost of health insurance and its toll on families. I know firsthand how the lack of affordable health insurance options can dictate family and farm decisions. It is common for family members to seek employment “in town” solely for access to benefits. Health coverage is often the only factor keeping beginning farmers or entrepreneurs from taking the plunge and investing full-time in their farm or business. Even worse, some families are uninsured because they have no affordable options.

