Imagine a loved one is shot on the street. The suspect is arrested and immediately claims he was acting in self-defense. Under a proposed Missouri law, police might not even be allowed to detain the suspect, even if that person has no evidence of his self-defense claim. Opponents of the legislation, including police and prosecutors, call this the “Make Murder Legal Act.” It’s an apt description.
Missouri already has some of the loosest gun policies in America, which explains why the state also has some of the highest rates of gun deaths. Among its statutes is a stand-your-ground law passed in 2016, which provides a legal shield for people who use deadly force in self-defense rather than retreating when faced with a life-threatening situation. A study by researchers at Oxford University and elsewhere found a roughly 10% jump in homicide rates in states with such laws.
The new Missouri legislation is basically stand-your-ground on steroids. It’s problematic enough that, under current law, a shooter who can prove a life-threatening situation can win acquittal even if he had the option of safely retreating and chose not to. Should the new proposal become law, the shooter wouldn’t even have to prove it was self-defense. The law would automatically presume self-defense if the shooter merely claimed it. It would fall on the police and prosecutors to prove otherwise.
The bill is opposed by law enforcement and prosecutors — for good reason. As one official with the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said in testimony in early 2022, in reference to a previous version of the same legislation, the measure is “basically saying the 6,500 assaults that are committed every single year in Missouri — that every single one of those are automatically presumed to be self-defense.”
The legislation is premised on a favorite myth among gun-rights extremists: That defensive use of guns is as common, or even more so, than criminal use of guns. There’s no reliable data to back this up and lots of data showing actual self-defense shootings are, in fact, rare. FBI statistics show around 300 self-defense homicides annually in the U.S., out of more than 10,000 total firearms homicides, which excludes suicides and accidents.
In deference to that relative sliver of genuine self-defense shooters — to whom that affirmative legal defense is and has always been available, even before stand-your-ground — legislative Republicans would make it more difficult for police and prosecutors to go after the vast majority of shooters who are simply committing violence against others.
Missouri law already coddles gun-toting criminals in multiple ways, allowing avoidance of background checks, letting them carry in public with no permit and even threatening police departments that enforce federal gun laws. At some point, it’s fair for Missouri’s crime-weary citizens to ask this legislature just whose side they’re on.
