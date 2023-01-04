Imagine a loved one is shot on the street. The suspect is arrested and immediately claims he was acting in self-defense. Under a proposed Missouri law, police might not even be allowed to detain the suspect, even if that person has no evidence of his self-defense claim. Opponents of the legislation, including police and prosecutors, call this the “Make Murder Legal Act.” It’s an apt description.

Missouri already has some of the loosest gun policies in America, which explains why the state also has some of the highest rates of gun deaths. Among its statutes is a stand-your-ground law passed in 2016, which provides a legal shield for people who use deadly force in self-defense rather than retreating when faced with a life-threatening situation. A study by researchers at Oxford University and elsewhere found a roughly 10% jump in homicide rates in states with such laws.

